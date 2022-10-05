Maintain your yard and balcony by securing or storing items that could blow around in strong wind.

Clean your gutters, down pipes and drains regularly to prevent blockages.

Trim trees and branches that could potentially fall on your home or property.

Fix any damage to your roof, including broken or missing tiles.

Check your insurance policy is current and adequate.

Make a Home Emergency Plan for your family that outlines what you would do in an emergency.

Prepare an emergency kit with essential items in case you lose power or need to leave home in an emergency.