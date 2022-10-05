Storms are violent disturbances of the atmosphere with strong wind and usually rain, thunder, lightning, or snow.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warns that storms can happen anywhere, at any time of year, and can cause significant damage to homes, businesses and community infrastructure.
But knowing what to do before, during and after a storm can help reduce the effects on you, your family, your home and your business.
State Emergency Services (SES) operate in each state across Australia and offer a wealth of information about how to prepare for various hazards, including a storm.
Simple things you can do now to prepare your home:
An SES spokesperson has also suggested you should always park your vehicles undercover, where possible, and bring animals inside.
"In extreme wind conditions, stay away from windows and if you notice a leak - or water entering into your house - close off the room and move to another part of the home."
VICSES Chief Officer Tim Wiebusch said volunteers are highly trained and will be ready and prepared to respond to requests for assistance to flood and storm events as required; however, they are asking communities to prepare.
"Make sure you stay informed and listen to the advice of emergency services as warnings are issued," Mr Wiebusch said.
"Now is the time for individuals, families and communities to start thinking about preparedness - for storms and floods - ahead of summer."
The BoM's severe weather long-range forecast for Australia states that October to April is the peak time for flooding and severe thunderstorms.
For non-life threatening situations, phone state emergency services: VIC, NSW, SA, QLD, NT and TAS 132 500. WA 13 3337 and ACT 13 22 81.
For life-threatening emergencies, phone 000.
