The Canberra Times

World Teachers' Day offers a chance to thank our educators

Linda Lambrechts
By Linda Lambrechts
Updated October 11 2022 - 10:56pm, first published September 27 2022 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celebrate our teachers.

Research shows that teacher quality and school leadership are the two greatest in-school factors impacting student outcomes.

- Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL)

The unsung heroes of our children's futures are the wonderful, hard-working teachers who guide them through learning every day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Lambrechts

Linda Lambrechts

Group Journalist Special Publications and Features SI Group

Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.