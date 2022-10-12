ACROSS Australia, more than half a million people are blind or vision impaired. Sadly, 90 per cent of blindness and vision loss is preventable or treatable if detected early. Loss of sight affects every part of our lives, from how we learn, work in our jobs, participate in activities, and socialise.
World Sight Day held on Thursday, October 13, is an international event that provides an opportunity to focus attention on the importance of good eye health and vision care. This year's World Sight Day will focus on the #LoveYourEyes campaign - calling for five million sight tests to be pledged during the month leading up to World Sight Day.
Vision 2020 Australia is the national peak body for the eye health and vision care sector, representing around 50 member organisations involved in local and global eye health and vision care, health promotion, low vision support, vision rehabilitation, eye research, professional assistance and community support.
Since its inception, Vision 2020 Australia has been working to ensure people who are blind or have low vision can live independently and actively participate in their communities without barriers.
"Love Your Eyes is about creating awareness that everyone, at some stage in life, will experience an eye health issue," Vision 2020 Australia CEO Patricia Sparrow said. "Currently, vision loss costs the Australian economy $27.6 billion annually. Recent estimates indicate that by 2050, one in two Australians will require eye care services, and the economic costs are about to compound."
"Those of us who can access eye care should prioritise our eye health and support efforts to ensure that everyone enjoys the same access. Australians are fortunate to have access to some of the best eye care services in the world. Eye tests can be arranged directly with an optometrist without the need for a referral from a GP and are usually covered by Medicare."
Eye tests are the early warning system for vision loss and can save your sight. Most vision loss and blindness can be attributed to the following conditions: refractive error, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, cataract and glaucoma.
To find out more, visit iapb.org/love-your-eyes/.
Did you know that it's estimated that about 5 per cent of Australians have sleep apnoea?
Sleep apnoea is a sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts.
People with narrow throats are more likely to have sleep apnoea and snore during sleep as their throat muscles relax.
It can be a serious condition and if you do snore or feel that you are not getting good quality sleep, you might want to chat with your medical practitioner to find out about participating in a sleep study.
At Cincotta Discount Chemist Dickson, you can find out about the ResMed OneSleepTest. It is a non-invasive sleep study where a small device is attached to your finger for three nights while you sleep.
The sensor continuously records physiological information and motion during sleep to then be interpreted by an Australian Sleep physician. They review your results and provide a report which you can take to your GP or bring back to the Concotta pharmacy.
If you are diagnosed with sleep apnoea you may want to consider purchasing a SEFAM machine.
Their devices offer both CPAP and APAP functions.
CPAP stands for continuous positive air pressure, with the setting blowing continuous air into the user's airway to restore normal breathing and sleep patterns during the night.
APAP stands for automatic positive air pressure. The purpose of this is, at certain times of the night you may require less pressure and at other times you might require more.
One important thing to note is the device should only be used under instruction from medical professionals.
Cincotta Dickson is currently the only store in Canberra to stock the SEFAM devices, offering options both with and without a humidifier. If a customer chooses to opt for a humidifier, they will also receive a free mask. Masks are available in three styles - nasal masks, nasal pillows, and full-face masks - and can fit onto any machine.
Visit Cincotta Discount Chemist at 42 Dickson Place or ring (02) 6247 7944 to find out more about sleep apnoea and discuss the different options available to you.
Robyn is an independent retirement living resident at Goodwin Village, Crace, and is happily enjoying the delights that come with living in the vibrant community.
However, it has been a long journey for Robyn, and there were times when she wasn't sure if she was making the right choice.
She shares her experiences for people who are considering the move.
Before becoming a resident, Robyn lived on her own in a townhouse nearby.
She watched as friends made the move, and with their encouragement, began to wonder whether village life could be right for her too.
"My husband had recently passed, and I didn't want to stay living alone," Robyn said.
"Quite a few of my friends, and people I knew, were living at the village. They were all very happy."
She says a big part of choosing a retirement living village that suited her was feeling safe without her husband by her side.
"You need to feel safe, and that's how I knew I would feel here. Choose somewhere that makes you feel that way."
So, she joined the waiting list.
The next step for Robyn was to put her townhouse on the market.
She says it was challenging because she organised everything alone.
"I was used to making all my own decisions, but it was very hard. There were renovations and landscaping to be done too. I was just lucky that I had friends who could help me move in the end."
She emphasises the importance of reaching out to family and friends, because making the move is much easier when you have people doing it with you.
Robyn had been offered a few different units at Goodwin Village Crace but turned them down.
She advises us that it's important to choose a home that suits you, and that might mean being patient.
"I was waiting for a place that felt right."- - Robyn
"I was waiting for a place that felt right. They eventually offered me this ground level unit with a nice garden, and that's the one I picked."
Robyn was welcomed immediately.
"The first day I moved in some ladies talked me into coming to play Rummikub and that's been great. I hadn't even slept here yet. That was nice.
"Everyone is very friendly, and I learnt it's especially good when you get in and do things and participate."
She says some people like to do their own thing too, and can be just as happy, but the best part of being in the village is the opportunity to try new things and meet new people.
"There are quite a lot that don't come on outings and things like that, but I think you get more out of it if you do."
Robyn says the experience has made a world of difference to her.
"I never went out much before being here. It has been such a great outlet for me to come and find other people to talk to and things to do. I've liked experiencing things I've never done before."
If Robyn's experiences resonate with you, or you are interested in finding out more about retirement living, you can talk to the dedicated team at Goodwin by calling (02) 6175 5058.