The ACT government will be pushed to consider paid period leave for workers in the territory's public service.
Labor backbencher Suzanne Orr will move a motion on Thursday in the Legislative Assembly calling for the government to investigate how menstruation and menopause leave could be implemented.
Ms Orr's motion would require the government to develop a menstruation and menopause policy for the public service through consultation with stakeholders.
There would also be an education campaign to reduce the stigma of reproductive health in the workplace.
Mr Orr said workers should not have to use their sick leave when they have their period.
"For centuries women were kept out of the workforce because of their reproductive roles in society, and while we've seen this change in what are still relatively recent times, there remains much to do to achieve true equality in employment including how we support women's reproductive health in the workforce," she said.
"Acknowledging and responding to the impacts of menstruation and menopause is one more step we can take to support the full participation of women and people who menstruate.
"People who are menstruating or experiencing menopause are not sick or injured yet the only way they can get support in the workplace to manage the impacts of their period or menopause is to treat them as though they are. It does not have to be this way and we can do better."
The motion came after Ms Orr introduced a bill in August to provide free period products in ACT public spaces, including in libraries, community facilities and government shop fronts.
She said the issue of specific leave for periods was raised through feedback received for that bill.
Ms Orr's motion does not specify a number of proposed leave days for period leave.
Women's Health Matters chief executive Lauren Anthes said the motion represented a "significant step" in normalising reproductive health in the workplace.
"Reproductive health policies provide leave and flexibility for employees for reproductive health and sexual health related needs," she said.
"Policies like this can support employees to take time off or organise flexible work arrangements when experiencing symptoms related to menstruation or menopause."
The government would be required to report on how mensuration and menopause leave could be implemented in the public service by May 2023.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
