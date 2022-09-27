The month of Movember is globally recognised for its fun, disruptive approach to fundraising and the unique ways it prompts men to take action for their health.
Movember kicked off in 2003 as a mobilisation of men - it was a bold idea, a few blokes coming together to have a laugh.
What started as a chat about long-forgotten fashion trends turned into a friendly challenge: could a group of mates bring moustaches back into fashion?
Thirty friends threw their top lips in the ring; the rest is history.
Fast forward to 2022, and Movember has raised more than $1 billion for men's health globally.
Head of corporate partnerships Kieran Ryan joined Movember about a decade ago as a bit of fun, but the experience became real in 2009 when he lost one of his close friends to suicide and another in 2012.
"I guess before that experience, I never really knew how prevalent mental ill health and suicide were in men," Kieran said.
"It's quite alarming to know that, on average, six men lose their life to suicide every single day in Australia.
"That's six men too many, in my opinion... and that's what really drew me to the Movember movement."
Kieran said you'd find a big mo planted on his face 365 days a year (or close to it) because, like other Movember founders, he thought it was a great way to face up for men's health.
"Each year, I rally a group of mates together to grow a mo for a good cause. My run club also takes on epic Mo Your Own Way challenges in the name of men's health," he said.
"Annual events like the Flanno 5km run ... a 5km run in your favourite flannel shirt doesn't get much better than that."
Kieran said he's been on a real moustache evolution since joining the Movember ranks.
"It started whispy, turned undercover during the pandemic, but now it's back and bristlier than ever."
There are a few different ways Mo Bros and Mo Sisters can support the cause:
GROW A MO - Patchy, lopsided, itchy or epic - whatever mo you grow this Movember, your face will raise funds and awareness for men's health.
MAKE A MOVE - Run or walk 60km over the month. That's 60km for the 60 men lost to suicide every hour across the world.
HOST A MO-MENT - Rally a crew and do something fun and easy, virtual or in person. Now's the time to let your hair down and have some fun with friends and family.
MO YOUR OWN WAY - Whether it's a day, over several weeks or across the year - take whatever Mo Your Own Way means to you and run with it.
Visit au.movember.com for more information.
