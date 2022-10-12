Police say they were forced to Taser a man serving a community-based jail sentence in order to arrest both him and an alleged trafficker after they fled officers.
Dwayne John James Goward, 35, and Kaylah Louise Maxine Cook, 28, are both now behind bars following their arrests in a car park at the Canberra Outlet Centre.
Both faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, when Cook was charged with drug trafficking and failing to appear in court.
Goward was charged with driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, and drug driving.
In a statement, ACT Policing said officers had attempted to stop Cook and Goward when they were driving in Fyshwick on Tuesday.
However, they allegedly evaded police.
Later, about 12.35pm, officers saw the pair travelling in a grey Subaru Liberty as they entered the underground shopping centre car park.
Police had to deploy a conducted energy weapon to take Goward into custody when the pair were subsequently arrested.
Appearing before Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker on Wednesday morning, Cook entered a plea of not guilty to the drug trafficking charge, which related to GHB.
Later in the day, Cook also appeared in the ACT Supreme Court, where a warrant had previously been issued for her arrest by Chief Justice Lucy McCallum.
Cook did not apply for bail in either court and was remanded in custody.
The alleged drug trafficker is due back in court on multiple dates in November.
Goward did not apply for bail when he appeared before Ms Walker.
He is due back in court again at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.