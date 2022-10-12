Canberrans have embraced public housing for decades

What an impudent and out of touch ACT government we have, saying "Canberrans should welcome public housing in their suburbs", like we don't already (canberratimes.com.au, October 8, 2022).
In 2017 and 2018 the ACT government sold off all the medium density public housing sites under the asset recycling program for Light Rail stage one.
Not one public housing property went back to those sites, not one. A recent ABC program on homelessness in NSW featured a public housing estate that was being redeveloped. There was a requirement for the developer to devote 30 per cent of the site to social housing.
Canberra developers aren't required to have any public or social housing in these inner Canberra development sites.
Given Canberrans do embrace public and social housing in their suburbs it should also be incorporated in higher density apartment developments in the city and town centres.
Now the ACT government is evicting inner Canberra public housing tenants on suburban blocks for resale and redevelopment. This is because it has run out of land for public housing sites in inner Canberra. Many of these residents are elderly and would like to stay in their suburb.
Let's remind the government of its poor policies regarding the supply of public housing in Canberra as it gives itself a pat on the back for one development.
Russia says it launched its latest missile attack on Ukraine as a reprisal for the attack on the bridge in Crimea.
This is a war crime. It is just the same as when the Nazis destroyed the village of Lidice in Czechoslovakia in retaliation following the assassination of Reinhard Heydrich in 1942 and the village of Oradour-sur-Glane in 1944 for resistance activity in the area.
Reprisal attacks are war crimes; end of story.
Crispin Hull ("Australia's Parliament, not prime minister, must vote on war decisions", canberratimes.com.au, October 11) is right to press for Parliament to be involved in any decision to commit Australian forces to a war.
In order for MPs and senators to be better informed before making such decisions, the resources available to relevant Parliamentary committees (eg Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade, Intelligence and Security) need to be strengthened. The impression often given is that too much information is "classified" and unable to be accessed. This reinforces the assumption that such decisions must be restricted to a small group of "insiders".
Parliamentary representatives need to be able to assess what non-military options are available in crises, lest they jump to the conclusion that war is the only one.
Bruce Gilmour is wrong in stating that "in all instances, people utilising pedestrian crossings are required to dismount whatever device they are on and walk across the crossing" (Letters, October 4).
In the ACT people on bicycles and "personal mobility devices" (including e-scooters and e-skateboards) are permitted to ride across a road on a pedestrian crossing, provided they keep alert, are prepared to stop, travel no faster than 10 km/h, give way to pedestrians and keep left.
For those of us who remember when we could be proud of Canberra it is extremely disappointing to watch as the Labor/Greens Government rides our services, infrastructure and amenities into the ground.
Our hospitals, childcare, schools, sporting facilities and the like are being starved of funding, causing poor, and sometimes deadly outcomes. Our city is looking more and more drab and dishevelled.
How much longer before we reach the point where, even a new government is left with roads, hospitals, and other essential infrastructure that is beyond repair?
The price we are paying for a financially impractical tram will make this once beautiful city a laughing stock. If you vote this lot back in then more fool you.
In the 1970s Dr Ron Kilgour, a Scottish surgeon, came to Canberra and set up several surgeries after putting an advertisement in The British Medical Journal.
As a result 11 GPs arrived and all but one set up new surgeries in developing suburbs. They all provided immediate GP services.
I would suggest that a similar campaign would again result in a useful intake of GPs from the UK.
If Karen Hardy ("Winning still matters, you loser", October 9, p20) and others really believe that giving every child a prize and/or a participation medal really has a major effect on how young people turn out as adults, I suspect they are deluded.
If we look at her example of pass the parcel, surely we should take into account that even if every child in a class invites every other child to a party (class sizes capped at 21 for 4-8 year olds) there will be a maximum of 21 opportunities to win a prize for just taking part. And a party, surely, is fun exactly because it isn't everyday life.
Now add in, say, three sporting teams, and that gives a child 24 days a year when they might get something that recognises they have had a go and joined in something. Even with basic maths that is less than 10 per cent of a year where children are getting something that gives them pleasure without having had to be the best to get it.
As for Karen and her team joking about a participation ribbon; I hope they are not planning to wear or use their Masters Games merchandise around town (it was a free backpack when I last took part, which I used for years and was easier for an old granny to flaunt than a medal, though I had two of those) as they are the same as a ribbon for a five year old.
Jenny Goldie, in her letter "Humanity is now on the verge of committing mass suicide" (Letters, May 10) makes important points about the role of global population growth and malicious lies. She cites Canberra science writer Julian Cribb, that we face collapse of the natural world and that no government on Earth yet has a policy for human survival.
There is every reason why Australian governments should lead the way on this challenge, and they could do so.
The ACT could begin by holding a Citizen Assembly about the ten mega-threats that are threatening the future of our species.
The Assembly could interact with experts and help the ACT government to be the first government in the world to take comprehensive action on the threats. And our federal government should lead the way on this issue in the United Nations.
Following a recent referral to a specialist for an appointment I was told the first one available was next February.
I complained and said "I could develop inoperable colon cancer in that time".
"Oh, do you have private health insurance"? Yes I did.
I was then given an appointment in early November.
It brought back the memory of that Medibank Private TV advertisement of many years ago. It would seem that nothing has changed.
In respect of the article "Defence 'not to blame' for blowouts" and the editorial on the same subject (canberratimes.com.au, October 11), I would comment as follows.
As an ex-project director of acquisition of major systems in Defence, I am never surprised to read about Defence being in trouble with major projects.
The principal reason it cannot properly control progress on large and expensive projects is that it lost long ago the engineering capability to act as a knowledgeable buyer and to correctly specify requirements, evaluate tenders and, post-contract, and to keep the contractor honest in resolution of technical problems and delivery.
Without adequate engineering knowledge, as is the case now with clerks and lawyers trying to run projects without the required skills, once the contract is signed, effective control of the project moves to the contractor.
That means the only viable option Defence has is to keep paying whatever the contractor goes on to ask.
Of course, termination of a major contract for under-performance is an option but, historically, that has been a very rare occurrence. It is a huge and expensive exercise.
For Minister Marles to claim that it is not Defence's fault, but that of the previous government, is ludicrous. I can categorically state that there is absolutely nothing Labor can do about the situation, short of Defence re-engaging competent engineers in adequate numbers and disciplines. Even then, it would take at least five years to make any significant effect on programs.
Ukraine attacks a Russian bridge. Russia retaliates by attacking obvious civilian targets across multiple Ukraine cities. Remind me, which is the act of terrorism?
Protestors outside the Russian Embassy calling for the expulsion of Russian diplomats should realise that information collected by Australian spy agencies is far more valuable than the symbolic act of expulsion would ever be.
It's time for the Albanese government to stop pussy footing about and close down the Russian Embassy. We do not need its ambassador justifying Putin's war. Our embassy in Moscow is quite irrelevant when Putin is not interested in what we have to say.
Ukraine should hold its own referendums in the parts of the annexed regions it still controls. The results will be very interesting and should provide concrete evidence of the sham referendums conducted by Russia and further isolate Mr Putin.
What worries Putin most about Ukraine is that it is a real democracy, that can change its president at regular elections. If that can happen in Ukraine then why couldn't come to pass in Russia also?
Between "Ras", and more recently Vlad, the Putin men have cast a dark shadow over Russia's history.
In my letter of October 9, I referred to graphene hydrogen-ion technology and its application to electric vehicles. That was incorrect. Graphene Manufacturing Group in conjunction with the University of Queensland is developing a graphene aluminium-ion battery for large-scale use in EVs.
Jesus was a dissident with a social conscience. He bravely accepted martyrdom. It's Christianity in the West that's under attack, not religion per se. We're being purified by self-appointed arbiters of correct opinions and behaviour.
If Anthony Albanese wants to silence the Opposition's criticism of him for dumping the stage-three tax cuts, all he has to state is that it was a non-core promise. After all it was the Liberal Party that gave us core and non-core promises so they can't argue with that.
Is it unsurprising that with a further seven quarters of economic data ahead of us contributors to this forum, excited by their expectations following a recent change of government, unwittingly believe the incumbents are unable to make the scheduled tax cuts affordable? Is the predicted record 2008 Budget surplus more than just a fading memory?
