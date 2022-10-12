The Canberra Times
Canberrans have embraced public housing for decades

October 12 2022 - 6:30pm
Andrew Barr's government is wrong when it implies Canberrans don't embrace public housing in the suburbs. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

What an impudent and out of touch ACT government we have, saying "Canberrans should welcome public housing in their suburbs", like we don't already (canberratimes.com.au, October 8, 2022).

