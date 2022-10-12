Kristen and Iain Davidson - and son Hugo - are so in love with their little girl

In a lovely piece of good news, Canberra breakfast radio presenter Kristen Davidson and her husband Iain have welcomed their second child, a girl, called Daphne Pearl.
Little Daphne was born on October 3, a baby sister for Hugo, who is now two. She arrived in spring, as befitting her beautiful traditional name, and, on what happened to be Labour Day.
"Labour Day had quite a literal meaning for me this year, I guess," Kristen said.
"She is 3.38 kilos and she's 3.38 kilos of just awesomeness and we're ecstatic. I'm sure, as you can see, I'm not emotional about it at all."
And she laughed.
"She's the missing piece of our family puzzle that we didn't realise we needed."
In a very Canberra, one-degree-of-separation twist, Kristen had Daphne at the John James Hospital, checking in just as Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker and his wife Brittney were leaving with their their new son Tate, the Davidsons moving into the room they'd just vacated.
Kristen, co-host of the MIX 106.3 breakfast show, and Iain, a director at Colliers International, welcomed their first child Hugo, in August 2020.
"Hugo is just over two and even though we talked about having a baby in my tummy, he didn't really get it until Daphne came home," she said.
"And, you know what? I think overall, he's been really excellent. But he's started to wake overnight and we're probably seeing a couple more tantrums from him than we normally would. But it's a big thing for a two year old, his entire world has changed. But, generally, I think we're all just taking it day-by-day."
Kristen and Iain waited until the baby was born to find out the sex. But both had a strong feeling they were having a girl.
"It's going to sound really corny but I feel like my family is really complete. It's a really beautiful feeling," she said.
Iain was thrilled.
"I thought it was going to be different this time because Kristen's body shape was very different to Hugo's," he said. "So obviously the old wives' tales say that's a really strong indication on whether it was a boy or a girl. Sure enough, it was a girl and, obviously, we're really excited."
After enjoying precious time with her family, Kristen will be back on air on MIX 106.3 with Nigel "Nige" Johnson in late January.
