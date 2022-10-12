First responders to the Bali bombings have been honoured at the Australian War Memorial, with the unveiling of a new display on Wednesday.
Curated for the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the photographic display features images from the fallout, and details of the Australian response in Bali.
This includes that of the Australian Federal Police and the Royal Australian Air Force, which evacuated critically injured people out of Indonesia as part of Operation Bali Assist - the largest Australian aeromedical evacuation since the Vietnam War.
On October 12, 2002, blasts ripped through the popular tourist area of Kuta in Bali, Indonesia - two in busy nightspots, and another in front of the American consulate. The explosions killed 204 people, including two perpetrators and 88 Australians, and wounded many more.
"The Bali bombings will be remembered as the date that terrorism hit home," Australian War Memorial director Matt Anderson said.
"On this anniversary we remember those we lost, their families, the survivors and the responders."
The war memorial display, which was co-curated with the Australian Federal Police Museum, includes images taken by Australian Federal Police members in the aftermath of the attack. This includes a photograph of former prime minister John Howard inspecting the site of the bombing in the days that followed.
The Australian Federal Police was invited to assist the Indonesian National Police and played a key role in investigation breakthroughs that led to the arrest, trial and execution of some of the perpetrators.
Images taken inside Paddy's Bar, and on display at the war memorial, show where Australian Federal Police investigators were able to source several pieces of tartan fabric and other matter that made up the explosive vest used in the first detonation.
The Australian Federal Police also formed expert investigative and forensic teams, and victim identification, media and family liaison units, to assist in the response.
The display is dedicated to the victims of the 2002 Bali bombings, as well as the government agencies, including the Australian Defence Force and consular officers who put themselves in harm's way in the immediate aftermath of the bombing, and the Australian Federal Police.
The display will be on show until November 2.
As the Australian War Memorial expands its galleries to tell contemporary stories of war and conflict, they have also put the call out for the public to share memories and personal stories of the Bali bombings with us, and help us tell Australia's story. To get in contact, email gallerydevelopment@awm.gov.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
