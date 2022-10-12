The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 13, 1987

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 12 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: October 13, 1987

It seems like there is always a surprise in Canberra during winter. Are we going to get a spray of snow? Are we going to get a false spring with a taste of summer? On this day in 1987 it was reported that Canberra woke to a wintery blast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.