Times Past: October 13, 1987

It seems like there is always a surprise in Canberra during winter. Are we going to get a spray of snow? Are we going to get a false spring with a taste of summer? On this day in 1987 it was reported that Canberra woke to a wintery blast.
After a warm weekend, two individual weather systems came together at 5.45am Monday morning.
The snow settled on the ground with ironic timing as Sunday was officially the last day of the ski season. It was the first time since October 17 and 18 in 1974 that snow had fallen during spring. There had been only six instances of spring snow in the 50 years to 1987.
Of course the children of Canberra ignored the cold, and went and delighted in the snow. Some were still in pyjamas while one child jumped on the thick layer of snow that had settled on her trampoline.
In a throwback to a previous time, the article said that film laboratories would have to prepare to be busy with a predicted thousands of camera clicks to record the snow time fun. The snow was experienced from Tuggeranong through to Belconnen. Families quick to capitalise on the snow joined a reported lineup of cars along William-Hovell Drive pointing cameras in all directions.
By 9am the snow flurries had stopped and at 10am the sun had come out to quickly melt away any memories of the snowy surprise. The snow on the mountains managed to stay and glisten until about noon when it too disappeared.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.