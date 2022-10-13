This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Pledges and promises are flimsy currencies in politics, especially when circumstances change.
"There will be no carbon tax under the government I lead." A pledge uttered by Julia Gillard that came back to haunt her, even though the circumstances of her governing had changed.
Core and non-core promises. John Howard's slippery excuse for scaling back reforms of the Keating government after he came to office in 1996 - after he said he wouldn't. "Beazley's black hole" had changed the budgetary landscape. And don't forget Howard's promise there would be no goods and service tax. There was.
No surprises in the budget. No cuts to health or the ABC. Tony Abbott's blatant porky ahead of the 2014 horror budget, which eventually saw his leadership collapse.
And, now, waiting to pounce when the October budget is handed down, the opposition, salivating over the prospect of broken promises.
Perhaps it's time we abandoned our expectations politicians' promises will be kept and accepted that as circumstances change, so too will policy. And, let's face it, circumstances have changed more rapidly and in more unexpected ways than anyone could have anticipated just a year ago.
We emerged from COVID with an overheated economy. Our jobless rate fell as our demand for goods skyrocketed. A vain and brittle man started a war in Europe, which has dragged on for months with no end in sight. The world's economic powerhouse has persisted with a COVID-zero policy, which has gummed up global supply chains, fuelling inflation.
Even the most ardent critics of the Reserve Bank, which has set out on an aggressive regime of interest rate hikes to cool inflation, do not blame the governor, Philip Lowe, for his dodgy suggestion last year that rates would remain low until 2024. No one, they admit, could have foreseen how quickly we'd emerge from the pandemic, how quickly demand would outstrip supply. Their beef with the governor predates the pandemic, when they say he set rates too high for too long, dampening the job market.
We should perhaps banish the word "backflip" from the political lexicon as well. Far better to abandon a poor policy than persist with it because of some past decision. The stage-three tax cuts come to mind. Yes, Labor agreed to them. Yes, they were part of a suite of tax reforms aimed at flattening bracket creep. But with so much debt on the books, the government should be allowed the flexibility to change the policy if necessary. But should it do so, it will be slapped around the head with "backflip".
The expression has had a lot of airplay in NSW, where there's been a fight over signs around mobile speed cameras. The opposition has been calling for them to be reinstated. When the government finally agreed to do so, the opposition started braying about ... the backflip.
Having a plan is important. Being able to alter it in the face of changed circumstances even more so. We all know what happens when you fail to adapt.
THEY SAID IT: "Everyone has a plan 'till they get punched in the mouth." - Mike Tyson
YOU SAID IT: Should oppositions always oppose? Or should they be more constructive? Is Peter Dutton the best person to lead the opposition right now?
Labor Party member Veronica asks, "Why not sometimes work with the government of the day on policies which benefit the country and its people? Let Peter Dutton stay as long as he likes - he is the gift that keeps on giving."
Paula says, "I don't like Peter Dutton. My feeling is, at the moment anyway, he is just spouting something from his mouth because he feels he has to say something. It has to be, of course, negative, a dig at the ALP. I'm happy with the way Jim Chalmers is delivering his thoughts and opinions. I feel comfortable in listening to what he has to say. As for an alternate leader of the opposition, I need more time to give an answer to that question."
Linda reckons all oppositions suffer the same negativity: "It serves no one well to criticise without offering a plan to make it better. Opposition politicians everywhere are now quick to blast their opponents for poor outcomes without demonstrating how they can improve said outcomes. When some things cannot be controlled and they don't/can't have a plan for improvement, blaming those in power is not only unfair, it is deceitful."
Ces says, "I don't get the whole 'We're the opposition so we oppose everything the other side does, did or proposed'. Surely if it's of benefit to the general populace, it should be supported. But I suppose if you're so steeped in your ideology, like Dutton appears to be, you can't be seen to support anything, lest it be seen as weak. As for Chalmers, his calm and measured utterances is a refreshing change from the previous incumbent's often misleading statements."
I wonder, Ces, if more emphasis should be placed on areas of agreement between governments and oppositions. We tend to see the combat but not the cooperation that often occurs at committee level out of sight.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
