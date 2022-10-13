We should perhaps banish the word "backflip" from the political lexicon as well. Far better to abandon a poor policy than persist with it because of some past decision. The stage-three tax cuts come to mind. Yes, Labor agreed to them. Yes, they were part of a suite of tax reforms aimed at flattening bracket creep. But with so much debt on the books, the government should be allowed the flexibility to change the policy if necessary. But should it do so, it will be slapped around the head with "backflip".

