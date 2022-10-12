The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Toyota's new internet-connected car sends alerts to your smartphone

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 12 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Every new Corolla Cross is connected to the internet, and can be monitored via a smartphone app. Picture supplied

Parents who lend their new Toyota to their children will be able to tailor the speed settings, access recent trip information and see where the vehicle is in real time on their smart phones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.