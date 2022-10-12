Parents who lend their new Toyota to their children will be able to tailor the speed settings, access recent trip information and see where the vehicle is in real time on their smart phones.
The Toyota Corolla Cross, released nationally on Wednesday, is the first of the company's models to introduce its full suite of new generation multi-media internet-connected services, one of which is the "guest driver" limitations.
Each of the new Corollas has the MyToyota Connect service which uses an embedded Telstra SIM card to send and receive data from the car.
Using an app which connects to the SIM card, parents can effectively monitor the speeds at which the car can be driven, how it is being driven - including excessive braking and swerving - and how far it travels all in real time.
They can also receive immediate notifications on their smartphone if any of the preset conditions are breached. These are all recorded on the MyConnect app.
At any given time, the location of the car can be "pinged' via the smartphone app, which is a significant deterrent to theft.
A vehicle status confirmation allows owners to remotely check whether the doors, windows, boot and bonnet are open or closed, whether the doors are locked, and if the hazard lights are on.
If a thief steals the car, the owner can sound the horn, flash the lights and activate the hazard lights remotely.
Toyota has plans to roll these connected services out across a range of models in the next 12 months but the Corolla Cross, being the most recently released model, introduces the service first.
The subscription to MyConnect is free for the first 12 months, with a fee thereafter.
The Corolla Cross is a small SUV which is positioned between the Yaris Cross and the RAV4, and which uses the same engineering platform as the conventional Corolla hatch and sedan. The advantage of the SUV is that it offers more ride height, interior flexibility and boot space.
Hybrid models are available, and the flagship Atmos all-wheel drive cost just over $49,000.
Prices start at $33,000 plus on road costs for the base GX petrol model.
