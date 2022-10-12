Democracies in Australia's backyard should be fiercely defended as the world faces the "contest of the century", the new head of Parliament's powerful intelligence committee has warned.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, along with rising geostrategic competition from China in the Indo-Pacific, have brought like-minded countries "out of a slumber", Peter Khalil, the intelligence and security joint committee chair said.
The rising star in Labor's ranks pointed to the Myanmar military's quashing of attempts to establish a democracy as an example of recent failures in a National Security College podcast released on Thursday.
Mr Khalil said it was important to avoid being complacent on human rights abroad in order to deprive Australia's adversaries of winning.
He also cautioned against dismissing the fight for democracy in Myanmar as a small piece of a much larger puzzle.
"It's not strategic realism, it's strategic cowardice, because fundamentally, beyond all those little plays, is that deeper question," he said.
"This contest between authoritarian regimes and democracy is the contest of the 21st century.
"If we don't speak up as members of a democracy, who will?"
READ MORE:
The stark warning comes with hope, however, with Mr Khalil adding recent threats to the world's rules-based order had "enlivened" like-minded countries and brought them together.
A global inter-parliamentary alliance, filled politicians from around the world and across party lines, discusses Chinese Communist Party's human rights records and its aggressive expansionism in an attempt to drive coordinated responses.
Mr Khalil said his time in the group has shown the world has "woken up" to the reality of threats to democracy.
"We've come out of a slumber almost and realised there's something worth protecting and we are working together in a way that I haven't seen in a long time," he said.
"Other democracies are hungry to learn from us, and we're hungry to learn from them about how best to protect our critical infrastructure through our laws, how best to counter foreign interference, how best to advance and protect and enhance our democratic systems of governance."
China has been a key focus of the powerful parliamentary committee with a number of its members also forming part of an informal parliamentary group, the Wolverines, critical of the Chinese Communist Party's rule.
The group's membership includes Labor MP Tim Wilson along with opposition defence spokesperson Andrew Hastie.
But the new chair said he wants to avoid any "chest beating" he says the former Coalition government engaged in for domestic point-scoring.
It follows earlier criticism against former defence minister Peter Dutton, who warned Australia should accept reality and prepare for the prospect of war in response to a question on China and Solomon Islands' security deal.
"There was a lot of chest beating, there was a lot of using national security and foreign policy to score some domestic political points - at least, that's my charge - and ... a lot of talking the talk, but not much walking the walk," Mr Khalil said.
"I think our government will - I hope will and I'm pretty sure if I've seen for the evidence so far - will be really responsible in our national security and foreign affairs.
"But where there's criticism [of our approach], [for people] to be able to make the criticism."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.