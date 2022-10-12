The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

PJCIS chair Peter Khalil warns against 'strategic cowardice' over democracy threats in Australia's backyard

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
October 12 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parliamentary Joint Committee for Intelligence and Security chair Peter Khalil. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Democracies in Australia's backyard should be fiercely defended as the world faces the "contest of the century", the new head of Parliament's powerful intelligence committee has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.