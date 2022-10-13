Times Past: October 14, 1926

On a brilliant spring day, the sun shone and the stunning 65,000 tulips of every colour were in full bloom showing the best nature could offer in Canberra. While nature was showing off its best, the rest of the city was still very much under construction including parliament house itself.
It was, however, intact enough for a ceremony to present the replica of the Speaker's Chair. Prior to completion and the subsequent opening of parliament house, there was the spectacle ceremony of unveiling the Speaker's Chair.
There was a significant display with over 150 dignitaries and politicians who were welcomed by a guard of honour by the Canberra Boy Scouts, as well as thousands who listened in by radio. For the ceremony, the distinguished guests were seated in the chamber of the House of Representatives, then the Speaker of the House, Sir David Littlegroom, rose to speak.
He welcomed the UK delegation, then introduced the Marquis of Salisbury, who then delivered a message from the Prime Minister of England, Mr. Stanley Baldwin:
"On the occasion of the visit of the Parliamentary Association for the purpose of the presentation of the Speaker's Chair, I wish to convey to my colleagues in the Parliament of Australia, and representatives of the whole of the Empire gathered together for the first meeting held in the new Parliament House, the best wishes of myself and my Government."
It was believed the ceremony would raise Canberra's standing as the capital city where the nation's future will be decided on. It is clear that history, tradition and the upholding of both were of deep importance to a fledgling country and its governance of the time.
An inspection of the parliament halls also took place, and it was clear a lot of work still needed to be done.
