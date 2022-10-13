The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 14, 1926

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 13 2022 - 1:00pm
On a brilliant spring day, the sun shone and the stunning 65,000 tulips of every colour were in full bloom showing the best nature could offer in Canberra. While nature was showing off its best, the rest of the city was still very much under construction including parliament house itself.

