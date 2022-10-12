ACT Building Minister Rebecca Vassarotti's description of Canberra's second major construction site retaining wall failure in as many months as "a really serious incident" is a masterly piece of understatement. It's a lot more than that Minister; it was potentially a matter of life and death.
The collapse, now being investigated by WorkSafe ACT, occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning while neighbouring residents were asleep in bed and the site in Dickson was unoccupied.
If the wall had failed when workers were present some of them may not have made it back home and others could have ended up in hospital.
Photographs indicate hundreds of tonnes of dirt and concrete fell into the underground excavation being carried out as part of the Art Group's Calypso apartments development on Northbourne Avenue.
Given large chunks of neighbouring backyards, including a garden shed, also tumbled into the abyss it is fortunate that none of the area residents were directly caught up in the drama as well.
That would have added injury to the inconvenience of having their power cut off as a result of the slippage.
Tuesday's incident is scarily reminiscent of the collapse of a similar 15 metre high retaining wall at a Geocon construction site in Phillip in September. That failure, like Tuesday's, followed a period of heavy rainfall across the city.
While the Phillip collapse has been linked to subsidence associated with the rain event, the cause of the latest failure has not been formally ascertained at this point.
According to Access Canberra's construction occupations registrar Nick Lhuede all ACT construction licensees had recently been put on notice to ensure that retaining walls and site shoring were up to scratch in anticipation of the wet weather.
"I am calling on builders and developers to ensure that they have appropriate controls and structures in place for large scale and deep excavations," he said.
In the wake of the latest incident inspections will be now carried out across construction sites in the territory to ensure all major excavations are safe. While this is welcome it is, unfortunately, a case of closing the stable door after two horses have bolted.
Is it possible that if such inspections had been undertaken in the wake of the Phillip collapse that the retaining wall failure in Dickson may have been averted?
It is important to note that while the wet weather and soil conditions were arguably a factor that does not absolve either the project managers or the ACT government regulators of responsibility.
As the CFMEU's ACT secretary Zach Smith said after the Philip collapse: "excavations should be designed to handle weather events".
And this time around? "Excavation collapses like this are not normal. Yet in Canberra we've now seen two in as many months".
The two dramas are just the latest in a long list construction fails across the ACT in recent decades. They will, for some people, bring back chilling memories of the collapse of the half-built Gungahlin Drive Extension bridge over the Barton Highway in 2010. That failure injured 15 workers and put nine into hospital.
Nobody was ever prosecuted over that incident because WorkSafe ACT, which had been merged with Access Canberra, failed to initiate a case within the statutory time frame.
It is to be hoped, given the potentially tragic consequences of the two most recent incidents, that they are investigated promptly and with vigour. A strong message needs to be sent that nothing is more important than safety. Everybody is entitled to a safe workplace. It's the law.
