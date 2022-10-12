The Canberra Times
Lives are at risk when structures collapse

October 12 2022 - 6:30pm
The aftermath of Tuesday's shoring wall failure in Dickson. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

ACT Building Minister Rebecca Vassarotti's description of Canberra's second major construction site retaining wall failure in as many months as "a really serious incident" is a masterly piece of understatement. It's a lot more than that Minister; it was potentially a matter of life and death.

