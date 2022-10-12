Long COVID clinics across the country are being inundated with requests for assessments from patients struggling with ongoing symptoms, an inquiry has heard.
Doctors told the federal parliamentary inquiry into "Long COVID and Repeated COVID-19 Infections" that they were struggling to keep up with demand and waitlists were increasing.
And a study at the ANU found that almost 30 per cent of Australian adults who had COVID-19 were still experiencing symptoms after four weeks.
The research also found that those who had long-COVID had "significantly and substantially lower life satisfaction".
The 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings has been a time for reflection.
The Australian Federal Police disaster victim identification team arrived in Bali less than 24 hours after the attacks. "The most I had ever done in a mass casualty incident, was four young men who died in a plane crash just outside Canberra," coordinator Mick Travers said.
And in small towns, victims were remembered: 'Never forgotten' are the words on the Bali Memorial that stands rock solid at Forbes Rugby Union Club in central New South Wales.
They were spoken again as locals impacted by the terror attacks gathered on the anniversary.
Paul Cronin, Brad Ridley and Greg Sanderson were each remembered by Chris Sweeney, leader of Forbes Rugby's Bali Support Group.
"Mateship, loyalty and strength" were the outstanding qualities of the three, he said.
Australia's south-east will face another deluge of rain as a weather system moves across the states, reigniting flooding fears for weary communities.
A cold front and low-pressure system is set to bring widespread heavy rainfall from Wednesday evening for Victoria, northern Tasmania, southern New South Wales and far eastern South Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology warned.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
