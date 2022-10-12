Did somebody say free Ben & Jerry's ice cream?

They say there's no such thing as a free lunch.
So, if you sign a petition urging the federal government to take stronger action against climate change at Ben and Jerry's outlets on Friday between 5pm and 9pm, you will instead receive a pint of the new, limited-edition ice cream This Is Our Whirled, "a non-dairy, vegan dessert" made with sunflower butter and including chocolate chip cookies, chocolate sandwich cookies and chocolate cookie swirls.
The campaign is a collaboration with the Torres Strait Islander group Our Islands Our Home.
The pint design features the artwork of Torres Strait Islander and art activist, Dylan Mooney.
Ben & Jerry's is "calling on all Australians to sign the petition which calls for stronger climate action and climate justice for Torres Strait Islanders facing impacts of the climate crisis".
We are told the Ben and Jerry's at the Hoyts complexes in Woden and Belconnen are participating in the giveaway.
