So good to see fetes returning post-pandemic, and in spring.
Nothing better than a fete in the sunshine.
One of the best, Canberra Girls Grammar School fete, is on Saturday, October 22, from 10am to 3pm.
The fete will be at the senior campus, at 48 Melbourne Avenue, Deakin.
There will be more than 50 stalls, food, entertainment including carnival rides, pony rides, a climbing wall and live music as well as a silent auction.
