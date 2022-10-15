It's no surprise that in order to stand out from the crowd, beauty brands have started to flex their creative muscle well beyond the norm.
Among the Australian companies serving up a metaphoric sugar hit is Sundae Body, which won two of three top gongs at the 2022 Australian Aerosol Awards. The Sundae Whipped Shower Foam won the award for Innovation in Packaging, the skincare-infused foaming body wash range designed to replicate whipped cream.
"We were inspired by being uninspired - uninspired by the products we mindlessly apply every day and mundane moments in your daily routine that could be so much more enjoyable," said Sundae Body's Lizzie Waley of the product she created with company co-founder, Andrew Simmonds. "We felt that we should be getting more out of our everyday routines, so we set out to turn these moments into joyful, self-care rituals.
"Whipped cream is so synonymous with fun; everything from shaking it, to turning it upside and pressing a button to dispense an explosion of creamy lather. We wanted to recreate that feeling of excitement ... you just can't eat this one!"
The Sundae Body Foaming Body Wash is available at Woolworths, Priceline and SundaeBody.com.
Meanwhile, the partnership between Australian favourites Lanolips and gelato company Messina has proven so successful, they've repackaged the super cute tubes in a duo box.
Launching this week, the iconic original 101 Ointment is infused with Messina's best-selling flavours, creating a dulce de leche gelato and salted coconut and mango sorbet variety.
The balms have been infused with lanolin, vitamin E and all-natural extracts, that seal in moisture to nourish and repair extremely dry/chapped lips, skin patches, cuticles and elbows.
The box set is available for a limited time at MECCA, gelatomessina.com and lanolips.com.
