The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Airport to review security procedure after altercation with family over testing three-year-old

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:04am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Peters and his daughter Willow, inset. Pictures file, supplied

Canberra Airport is to give security staff special training after a traumatic incident involving a three-year-old girl with learning disabilities. Her father said she was "humiliated" in full public view.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.