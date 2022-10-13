Canberra Airport is to give security staff special training after a traumatic incident involving a three-year-old girl with learning disabilities. Her father said she was "humiliated" in full public view.
The airport said it had apologised. The father said it hadn't.
But there is an investigation and a shake-up in procedures at the airport after the incident where the three-year-old was subject to a drug swab and a metal detector screening.
"We are currently assessing and developing a disabilities program at the airport to enhance awareness and educate our staff to cater to the needs of individuals with hidden or physical disabilities," the airport's head of aviation, Michael Thomson, said.
"For people travelling with a hidden disability, it is advised to make yourself known to airport staff upon your arrival to ensure your needs are supported."
The altercation between security staff and the family happened at the airport last Saturday.
A passenger, Andrew Peters, who was returning to Melbourne with his wife and two small children said he was "absolutely outraged" by the treatment.
Mr Peters said security staff said there were "abnormalities with the young child's groin region". They suspected that she was hiding something.
"I stated that due to her medical diagnosis and condition of ADHD and autism she still wears nappies," Mr Peters said.
"They then metal-detected her and frisked her without my consent."
After the screening with the medical detector, the security staff ordered a drug swab inside the girl's nappy - at which point Mr Peters said he got incandescent with anger.
There was a further altercation and it was agreed, according to the father, that his wife would put her hand inside the girl's nappy and the mother's hand would be tested for traces of drugs. This, he said, was done in the public area of the airport.
"I was absolutely outraged. My daughter was anxious, worried and very scared as she is only three and has a learning disability."
Mr Peters, who is a diversional therapist in the aged care sector, was very angry: "I am so disappointed, humiliated and frustrated with Canberra airport security.
"We were made to feel like criminals," he said.
His three-year-old daughter, Willow, was "humiliated, disrespected and bullied".
"This is outrageous, and I will definitely be seeking justice to ensure this doesn't happen ever again to another poor hardworking hurting family like us."
READ MORE:
The airport points out that screening is "in line with protocols". Under Australian aviation security law, everyone must be screened before going to the "air side" or secure area of a terminal and boarding a flight.
But Mr Thomson added that "we highly value all feedback, which helps improve procedures for the new scanning technology".
"We are sorry to hear about this young girl's experience while being screened at Canberra Airport. We have been in direct contact with her father, expressed our apology, and worked with our security provider to review this incident," the airport's head of aviation said.
"We are currently assessing and developing a disabilities program at the airport to enhance awareness and educate our staff to cater to the needs of individuals with hidden or physical disabilities. For people travelling with a hidden disability, it is advised to make yourself known to airport staff upon your arrival to ensure your needs are supported."
Mr Peters said there had been no apology but he had received an email saying that the matter would be "escalated" within the security mangers at the airport.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.