The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT magistrate criticises police for evidence delays in case of alleged drug-debt gang bashing in Canberra

TV
By Toby Vue
October 12 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Hyde is accused of hitting a man on the back of his head, leaving him needing staples. Picture Facebook

Unless "they're living in Antarctica", there are no excuses for police officers not to have quickly completed their statements against a woman allegedly involved in a drug debt-related gang bashing, a magistrate has said as she blasted police for delaying court proceedings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.