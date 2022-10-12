Canberra Racing Club's new chairman will be thrust straight into a debate over ACT government funding as the Greens renew their fight to end public subsidies to the industry.
Les Boag was elected as the club's chairman at the annual general meeting on Tuesday night, with new board member Liz Clarke to be his deputy and Duncan Edghill to be the treasurer.
Emmanuel Notaras, Matthew Ryan, Daniel Gaul and Greg Friedewald were also elected to board positions.
Boag will oversee a testing time for racing in Canberra, which is trying to find clear air after attacks from the Greens and question marks over ongoing government funding.
Greens member Jo Clay will seek to amend the budget in ACT Legislative Assembly debate this week in an attempt to phase out the $41 million of funding.
But Boag is hopeful of a bright future with new chief executive Darren Pearce in charge and plans to redevelop some of the club's land along Flemington Road.
"I am pleased and honoured to be taking on this responsibility at such a pivotal time for the Canberra Racing Club," Boag said.
"I am confident that this new and enthusiastic committee will be able to work together in a way that strengthens the club and takes advantage of all opportunities to cement the club and Thoroughbred Park as vibrant assets for the racing community and the Canberra community at large."
The government signed off on a new memorandum of understanding earlier this year to fund the thoroughbred and harness racing industries in Canberra until at least 2027.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says the industry needs to be self sustainable, which could be triggered by a financial windfall of developing land at Thoroughbred Park.
The Greens budget amendment will be rejected by Labor, but the tense negotiations will keep Boag on his toes.
"We understand a sudden cut will affect the workers and the animals, so I will move to phase out public funds to the horse racing industry by 20 per cent each year over the next five years," Clay said.
"... This MOU is not about jobs. Thoroughbred Park's wage and salary bill was $1.675m last year, less than a quarter of the public funds they received ... The horse racing industry has had enough time to diversify its income."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
