The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Young, immature bull': Why Mick Price and Michael Jent Jr's Jacquinot is ready to climb The Everest

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
October 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacquinot has a chance to do the Golden Rose-Everest double. Picture Getty Images

You don't have to look far to find the comparisons between Jacquinot and Yes Yes Yes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.