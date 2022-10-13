You don't have to look far to find the comparisons between Jacquinot and Yes Yes Yes.
Both sons of Rubick, both Coolmore colts, both standout three-year-olds and come Saturday afternoon they both could be Everest winners.
Yes Yes Yes, of course, surged home down the Randwick straight to claim the 2019 edition of the lucrative event, securing $6.6 million in prizemoney for the win and millions more in a post-racing career at stud.
This season will see him matched with Jacquinot's mother Ponterro.
Jacquinot has the chance to join his half-brother on the Everest honour board on Saturday, currently rated a $10 contender with Bet365 fixed odds, behind short-priced favourite Nature Strip ($2.40), Lost and Running ($6.50) and Eduardo ($9).
It's a start that comes three weeks after the Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr-trained colt stormed home late to claim the Group 1 Golden Rose in a manner that had many recalling Yes Yes Yes's racing style.
The win punched Jacquinot's ticket in the $15 million race, a slot even Kent Jr could never have predicted just two months ago.
"No way, never did I think he would be here," Kent Jr said. "These young three-year-olds improve so much, you don't know until you expose them to a high-pressure race. That's what he got last start.
"He's on a crazy upward trajectory. Only elite horses do what he did last start."
Jacquinot is one of just two Victorian-trained horses lining up in the race that has shaken up the spring calendar, joined by Mornington-trained Giga Kick.
It is not lost on anyone, particularly those in Melbourne, that this year's edition will again be run on the same day as the Caulfield Cup.
In just five years, the Everest has developed into one of the highest-rated sprint races in the world, with Nature Strip proving his and Australian racing's credentials when he dismantled a hot-shot international field in the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.
Boasting a unique slot-holder style, in which wealthy individuals and companies purchase a place in the race, the Everest was initially considered a fad that would quickly disappear by many outside Sydney, especially in Victoria.
It's a mindset that has shifted dramatically in recent years: $15 million in prizemoney will do that for you. So much so that Kent Jr can see the determination from many of his fellow Melbourne trainers to find the one horse that could climb the highest peak in racing.
"It's gaining huge momentum," he said. "It's one of the best races in the world now. It's very exciting, they're doing a great job capturing the younger fans.
"It's a race that if you're going to have a runner in it, you want to be a decent chance and not just making up the numbers. That's the exciting part for us ... we've got a genuine chance of a top-three finish."
Already a Group 1 winner and part-owned by Coolmore's Australian boss Lindsay Maxsted, Jacquinot is set for a long and successful future at stud.
A victory on Saturday will put a punctuation point on his resume and likely add thousands to his standing fee. Yes Yes Yes currently stands for $38,500.
It's a future Kent Jr knows is coming, but it's one he's looking to delay for as long as possible.
A three-year-old with so much more development in him, the trainer knows Jacquinot's best is still to come.
"That's the exciting thing about this horse, he's a long way from being the furnished product," Kent Jr said.
"He's a young, immature bull, he won't get too heavy. If you look at next year as a four-year-old, you're thinking the Golden Eagle for $10 million.
"He's a lovely horse for that race. Those races are created for that reason, to try keep the good three-year-olds in work for the following year. We think he'll keep improving into next year."
