A person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Barton Highway that has closed the main road in both directions near Murrumbateman.
The crash occurred on the Barton Highway near Gounyan Road, just north of Murrumbateman, and was first reported on Thursday morning at about 6.10am.
The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.
Emergency services and the crash investigation unit are at the scene and police investigations are expected to take some time.
The male driver of a Toyota Hilux was trapped before being freed by Fire and Rescue NSW. He was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Officers attached to the Hume Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.
Police are seeking any witnesses, including motorists with dashcam vision to call Yass Police on (02) 6226 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
