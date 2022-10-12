The Canberra Times
Person dead after two-car Barton Highway crash in Murrumbateman

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:13am, first published October 12 2022 - 9:08pm
The scene of a fatal accident on the Barton highway near Murrumbateman. PIcture by Karleen Minney

A person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the Barton Highway that has closed the main road in both directions near Murrumbateman.

