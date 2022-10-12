The Canberra Times
Person dies after two-car Barton Highway crash in Murrumbateman

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
October 12 2022
A person has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Barton Highway that has closed the main road in both directions at Murrumbateman.

