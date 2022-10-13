The Canberra Times
Civic Square post office in Canberra to close before Christmas

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
October 13 2022 - 6:30pm
The Civic Square post office is closing at the end of November. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Communication Workers Union is calling for an audit of the lease arrangements for all post offices in the ACT and NSW, with the revelation the Civic Square post office in Canberra will close before Christmas after being on a month-to-month lease for an estimated two years.

