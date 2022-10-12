The end of the pandemic may prove more whimper than bang.
Australia is now at a crossroads which, while always inevitable, seemed anything but just a year ago.
Politicians have little to gain from offering anything other than vagueries.
A COVID-weary population does not want to hear mask mandates, capacity limits or - god forbid - lockdowns remain in the arsenal.
But "you're on your own" is not a viable response either, particularly to immunocompromised or elderly people most at risk.
So now COVID is being treated like any other virus, what will the next wave look like?
Former prime minister Scott Morrison said the end of isolation would see COVID-19 treated "like the flu", a comparison picked up by his successor Anthony Albanese.
But Jeremy Nicholson, director of the Australian National Phenome Centre, warns COVID-19's links to diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even dementia make it distinct.
"I don't think there will ever be a safe time to treat it like the flu, because it's not like the flu," he says.
"It is a multi-system disease ... And just because you don't show symptoms, [that] doesn't mean there isn't something going on in the background [long-term]."
Professor Nicholson believes it could take a year for ongoing studies into the long-term impacts - often falling under the umbrella term 'long COVID' - to provide proper insight.
Australia was certainly slow, by international standards, to ease the leash.
The UK abandoned all restrictions in March, while most of Asia and North America opted against the grueling lockdowns imposed here.
Professor Nicholson accepts that "in the real world, we have to draw the line somewhere" by allowing Australians to return to normal life.
But that must not mean downplaying the threat posed by COVID-19, he insists.
"Just because you don't have to [self-isolate], doesn't mean that you shouldn't. If you got a severe flu tomorrow and you're coughing and spluttering, would you still go into work?" he asks.
"The messaging is implying that the threat is gone and the disease is not severe. Neither of those things are true."
So where does Australia compare to other countries when they abandoned restrictions?
Professor Nicholson says that is difficult to gauge; we're testing less than we were six months ago, while hospitalisation rates "fluctuate quite wildly".
"The important thing about this disease is there's still so much we don't know about it, even the simple statistics aren't easy to interpret anymore," he says.
"We're lacking information about how long it takes, and what it means, to recover from COVID. So we have information missing on both ends."
As the northern hemisphere plunges into winter, the World Health Organisation is warning signs of a new winter wave in Europe are already emerging.
"Although we are not where we were one year ago, it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over," the WHO's Europe director Hans Kluge warned this week.
That makes the risk of a new variant morphing and spreading significant. But unlike Delta and Omicron, each met with swift lockdowns, very little may be done to curb the spread of the next strain to skip Australia's borders.
Professor Nicholson says the temperature can impact how transmissible the flu is, a fact not necessarily true of COVID-19. But cold weather does make infections more likely, as people spend more time together indoors.
That makes it "a seasonal virus in the team in terms of human behaviour," he says, but outbreaks in hotter months show it is not confined to winter.
Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson warns Australia is shifting "from 60 to zero" just as vaccine immunity is "wearing off and wearing off rapidly".
"The booster program is bogged in ten feet of sand at the moment," he says.
"People have been given a message that it's all over, it's not a problem, don't worry any more. The messaging is a shocker."
As the government emphasises personal responsibility over draconian measures, Professor Robson says Australians need to shift back to a mindset of mask-wearing in high-risk settings, opting to isolate when they are sick, and coming forward boosters.
"I just can't tell you how much I hope it's next year. It's not yet," he says.
"But if we can make a bit of this magic happen, then I think we're going to be positioned properly to live with COVID."
Professor Robson says the easing comes with health workers "smashed, absolutely crushed" after two years of a "monumental horror show".
"I'm so bloody sick of COVID, and want it over probably more than anybody else," he stresses.
"[But this is] when we could have given all the people that work in hospitals a bit of a breather, and start catching up on this monumental, Biblical backlog of work that we have to do."
Professor Robson says a cluster of new variants already emerging in the northern hemisphere are causing different symptoms - violent vomiting and diarrhoea - to previous strains.
More concerning, early signs suggest they "don't seem to respond" to older vaccines.
"We've got to change gears, hook the chain up to the vaccination program and tow it out of the mud it's mired in at the moment," Professor Robson says.
But could the end of isolation payments make staying at home while sick could a luxury of the well-off?
Dr Liz Allen, researcher at the Australian National University, says the government has opted for the most "palatable, ideologically-drive approach" for a population fatigued by two years of restrictions.
But the reality will be inequality "becoming more entrenched, seeping deeper into Australian society", she says.
"It is premature. It is immature for a so-called advanced country like Australia," she says.
"It is going to see a generation of COVID inequality, the likes that we likely have never seen before. And it's of our making."
The arrival of COVID-19 in early 2020 only sharped pre-existing inequalities based on age, wage, gender, race, and geography.
Despite a "popular narrative" claiming Australians worked from home on masse, Dr Allen says the data shows most did not or could not, even during the harshest lockdowns.
Financially secure people were more likely to work from home as the virus spread, those living paycheck-to-paycheck often forced out into the open.
There are questions raised over whether police enforced restrictions equally in western Sydney and the city's plush eastern suburbs.
And as the virus' shock first rippled through the economy in mid-2020, a study found women were significantly more likely to lose their job than men.
Now, financially insecure people may have no choice but to go to work despite testing positive. That also makes them more likely to bring the virus home having contracted it from a colleague.
"It's not just adults that we're selling out, it's highly-vulnerable dependents as well," Dr Allen warns.
"I really fear for the future of Australia when policy, time and time again, opts for the easy road and fails to bring everyone along for the economic ride."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
