Get in early for tickets to Dylan Moran's Canberra show in April

Pre-sales are now available to the Dylan Moran show in Canberra before they go on sale to the general public on Tuesday.
The Irish comedian has been a regular visitor to Canberra over the years and now he is back with a new show called, We Got This.
The show, at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Thursday, April 27, "promises to be a joyously furious romp through the frustration and folly of modern day life" and, to be sure, not at all Tony Robbins, despite the can-do title.
You can sign up for pre-sale access to tickets at www.canberratheatre.com.au The direct link is here.
Otherwise, tickets go on general sale at 9am on Tuesday.
