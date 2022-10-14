The key to the final week leading into a huge race for master trainer Chris Waller is to keep it uncomplicated and as a priority that includes not trying to suddenly tell the nation's number one jockey James McDonald how to run his race on Nature Strip.
So, as it was when Waller trained a certain mare to become an all-time great only a few years ago, it will be a case of leaving it to the man on top of the horse when the world-beating sprinter steps out as favourite in the $15 million The Everest over 1200m at Randwick on Saturday.
"My instructions to James will be, 'You know the horse, we'll leave it to you', Waller said. "They were the same with Hughie (Bowman) on Winx.
"I think with the big races you leave it up to the experts. We can only complicate things. We can't go out there after they've jumped and run a hundred metres and say, 'Well, look, this has happened, let's do this now, or you should do that', so the best way is to avoid making it confusing.
"These jockeys, they don't just 'ride' horses, they are brilliant in what they do and I think most people respect that."
The fact Nature Strip drew the outside barrier in the 12-horse field didn't faze Waller and it was never going to. Pre-draw he had said a wide gate wouldn't be a problem and, as he pointed out, there is the clear evidence of history to support that belief.
"He drew 10 in the race when he won it last year and won the TJ Smith from the outside barrier (11) in the autumn, so, no problem," Waller said. "The wider draw will probably suit. It just helps him get into his rhythm and James can work out where the speed is and where he needs to be.
"They go quick. It'll be an exciting race and, look, I think the key is keeping your horse in the comfort zone and what we've seen from Nature Strip is he doesn't have to lead. He can sit second, he can sit third, he can sit fourth or fifth if they go mad.
"It's a case of respecting your horse, respecting the 1200-metre distance, which is a long way, and respecting the conditions."
Nature Strip, following sustained backing over many weeks, went into odds-on at $1.90 ahead of Tuesday's barrier draw. He remained at $1.90 immediately after that, but there has since been a market adjustment and on Thursday he was being quoted at $2.25.
There has been good money for several other runners at the juicy odds, but still plenty of support for Nature Strip as well and he remains a dominant favourite.
