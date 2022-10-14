Anethole needs luck for Kosciuszko success

One of the most eye-catching performances leading into The Kosciuszko by any of the starters in Saturday's race didn't even result in the horse finishing in the first seven - but it has had an undeniable effect on the betting market.
Anethole, one of three horses trained by Cody Morgan at Tamworth that will contest the $2 million race over 1200m at Randwick, zoomed home from last of 13 on the turn to finish eighth in the Shorts, a Group Two race over 1100m at Randwick on September 17.
The race was way above his class and included half of the 12-horse field that will contest the $15 million The Everest - which, incidentally, filled the first six placings - but he made up many lengths in the straight to finish only 4.67 lengths behind winner Nature Strip.
He's the sort of horse that needs luck, coming from back in the field as he often does and particularly having drawn barrier 11 in the 14-horse field, but respect for his undoubted ability meant TAB Fixed Odds was keeping him very safe in the market at $11 on Thursday.
"Anethole ran the quickest last 600, 400 and 200 metres of any runner in that race, so it was very encouraging to see him perform so well in that grade," Morgan said.
"It was always the plan to run him in that race and we were very glad we did because it was probably the overwhelming reason he got picked up by a slot-holder for The Kosciuszko. If we'd gone to a lesser race, then even if he'd won or run well he still might not have got in."
Sydney jockey Tom Sherry rode Anethole in the Shorts and will ride him again in The Kosciuszko. He believes that given even luck the horse will figure in the finish.
"I would've liked him to draw a little softer than 11, but the horse is flying," Sherry said. "He ran really well in the Shorts against those Everest horses, so he's in with a very good chance and I think if he gets the right run he'll be knocking on the door late.
"It's four weeks between runs going into The Kosciuszko and that's perfect for Anethole. Cody knows him so well and since I've ridden him quite a few times now it's good that I know him well too because he can be a bit tricky to ride. If we get the right runs he'll be the one to beat."
Morgan's other horses in the race - Le Melody and Talbragar - are at $26 and $41 respectively. The trainer has reckoned all along that Talbragar, a lightly-raced five-year-old that has won each of his three career starts, is way over the odds at that quote.
