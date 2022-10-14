Times Past: October 15, 1990

In a novel article on this day in 1990, a beautiful spring Sunday morning enticed many outside to pursue various offerings around the capital.
We started off with the then AIS director Rob De Castella out for his morning run, moving over to Pialligo where there were stall holders setting up for the Apple Blossom Carnival and Morris dancers preparing for their display with hundreds expected to attend.
In the centre of the city, musicians from the Canberra City Opera were assembling in the Great Hall of Parliament House. Over in the Botanical Gardens shadows were retreating due to the bright sun spreading over the capital.
Others were celebrating their German heritage early in the day and pouring steins among themselves enjoying the month of October and Oktoberfest.
In another strong tradition in Canberra, the 1990 Bonsai show was having last-minute adjustments in the National Press Club gallery with over 60 exhibits this particular year. There were two successful Bonsai clubs in Canberra but no animosity existed between them. Also, Australia held its own in the world Bonsai stakes with some well-known artists having their masterpieces recognised.
Among all these wonderful activities, it was the last day of Floriade and many were keen to get out and enjoy the display of flowers and art with the sunny spring weather.
The whimsical article wrapped up some of the things that happened at the events and finished with the wind settling and the sun setting from a clear blue sky, just another typical Sunday in the Capital.
