Times Past: October 16, 1994

On this day in 1994 we were taken down a little trip of memory lane in honour of Lake Burley Griffin turning 30!
In the beginning Canberra was just two dusty villages either side of a floodplain with a rickety wooden bridge connecting the two. Now Canberrans on October 17 were able to say happy birthday to the water that makes up the man-made lake.
Sir John Overall was interviewed and asked about what he remembered of Canberra in its stages of growth as the nation's capital. In Sir John's words, Canberra was "a bit of a dump, really" in the early years of the lake being established. He commented that "Canberra was a public service town with no land value and no life". At the time there were many sheep farms in the area, a golf club and a racecourse with a number of suburbs but not much else.
Sir John had a major role in the planning and development of the famous lake. He had three years to do it in and a budget of $3 million to do it with.
Comically, there were some parliamentarians at the time who believed the lake would never fill and there was a hole at the bottom that connected with Lake George and all the water would be sucked out. After some delays in filling due to a drought, the lake was full in about eight months. After that time, Sir John recalled that it gave meaning to the city and that "land values shot up so much that the lake more than paid for itself". While increasing land values, the lake also helped change the perception of Canberra to a place of serious recognition for what it held and stood for.
