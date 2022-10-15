Times Past: October 16, 1994

Comically, there were some parliamentarians at the time who believed the lake would never fill and there was a hole at the bottom that connected with Lake George and all the water would be sucked out. After some delays in filling due to a drought, the lake was full in about eight months. After that time, Sir John recalled that it gave meaning to the city and that "land values shot up so much that the lake more than paid for itself". While increasing land values, the lake also helped change the perception of Canberra to a place of serious recognition for what it held and stood for.