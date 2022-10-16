Times Past: October 17, 1930

On this day in 1930 there was much praise for Canberra from UK dignitary Lord Earl Beauchamp, who was a part of the visiting group of the Empire Parliamentary Association.
The previous visit of the Parliamentary Association was in 1926 for the grand ceremony for the speaker's chair in (almost finished at the time) Parliament House.
In two articles Lord Beauchamp expressed his admiration for Canberra and its achievements. He said the location of Canberra for the nation's Parliament had taken full advantage of the lovely surroundings and layout. He confidently stated in Canberra the highest aspirations of most patriotic Australians had been finely portrayed.
The other mention of Lord Beauchamp was in his connection with Canberra where he was shown the building in his name, Beauchamp House (now known as Ian Potter House). The building at the time was a hotel for women in the public service. It was not lost on his Lordship that a place for single women was named after himself as a bachelor.
He did not entertain the criticism that was being directed at Canberra and had much praise for the fledgling capital. In fact there had been no communications received in the UK of any negative discussions.
He was sure Australia would be one of the countries that would see their way out of the despair of the world's economy if the people so chose.
He finished by saying he "believed in the soundness of assuming that the people of Australia were the best judges of their own affairs".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.