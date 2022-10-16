The Canberra Times

Times Past: October 17, 1930

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 16 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1930.

On this day in 1930 there was much praise for Canberra from UK dignitary Lord Earl Beauchamp, who was a part of the visiting group of the Empire Parliamentary Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.