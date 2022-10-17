The Canberra Times
Lucas Ezekiel, 36, sentenced by ACT Supreme Court to jail for causing $733k fire damage to Canberra units

By Toby Vue
October 17 2022 - 12:50am
Lucas Ezekiel, 36, caused about $733,000 in damage to two O'Connor units in August 2021. Picture Facebook

An alleged "woman-bashing, shitbag ex-husband" has been sentenced to more than three years' jail for causing nearly $750,000 in fire damage to units because nobody, including his then-partner who worked as an escort making him feel rejected and jealous, would listen to him.

