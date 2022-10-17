An alleged "woman-bashing, shitbag ex-husband" has been sentenced to more than three years' jail for causing nearly $750,000 in fire damage to units because nobody, including his then-partner who worked as an escort making him feel rejected and jealous, would listen to him.
A recently published ACT Supreme Court judgement states that Lucas Ezekiel in August 2021 lived with his estranged wife in an O'Connor unit as part of an eight-unit government complex.
One evening that month, the offender, who pleaded guilty to arson, was alone in the unit when he deliberately lit a fire that resulted in $733,364.85 in damage to that unit and an adjoining one.
Ezekiel, a former truck driver, called the ambulance saying he had "burnt the house down" and admitted he had set it alight.
As the 36 year old sat outside on a park bench with a dog, he admitted to another unit resident that he caused the fire.
"I've been trying to call people all day. Nobody will listen to me," Ezekiel said.
"Yeah, nobody will listen to me," he said after being asked, "You flip out on the ice and set the place alight?"
When firefighters attended, they saw an "abnormally rapid-fire spread".
The offender told a paramedic he had consumed the drug ice prior and he used paper, a lighter, and deodorant to lit the fire.
He denied wanting to harm himself. He also looked at the unit and said "all gone ... good".
In his sentencing remarks, Justice Geoffrey Kennett said a "longer full-time custodial term is called for".
He said he was not satisfied that a suspended sentence would result in deterring the offender and in protecting the community.
Justice Kennett said Ezekiel's motivation for the offending was confusing, noting the dispute between the legal parties about the issue.
"On the offender's account, the complainant had commenced employment as an escort, resulting in him seeing her with other men inside the house, and in feelings of rejection and jealousy that he had been trying to mask by abuse of substances and attention seeking behaviours including self-harm," he said.
The judge said he did not consider the prosecution "has established beyond reasonable doubt that the offence was committed primarily with the intention to hurt the complainant".
"But nor do I consider that the offender has established that, on balance, the offending was a means of attempting suicide," Justice Kennett said.
"The offence is more appropriately characterised as a coercive means of seeking attention from the complainant, or the community more broadly, by an extreme behavioural outburst involving damage to her property."
Justice Kennett said while premeditation existed, it was not significant and that the fire had a "moderate degree" of risk to life.
The judge also cited the "significant public expenditure and inconvenience associated with the fire".
He said that while the offender's mental health problems meant that denunciation of the offending and deterring others were moderated, he did not think the "circumstances are such as to make these considerations irrelevant".
He said rehabilitation was also a relevant consideration and Ezekiel has engaged or shown an intention to engage with services to address his substance abuse.
"However, the offender's criminal antecedents and history of relapsing into substance abuse following rehabilitation mean that I am guarded about his prospects," Justice Kennett said.
Ezekiel was sentenced to three years and four months' jail backdated to August 2021 when he was taken into custody.
With a non-parole period of 20 months, the offender will be eligible for release next April.
The court previously heard the estranged wife described him as a "woman-bashing, shitbag ex-husband".
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
