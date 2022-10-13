The Canberra Times
Glenn Maxwell looking to deliver in Manuka Oval Twenty20 clash

Cameron Mee
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:25am, first published 2:30am
Glenn Maxwell is looking to return to form at Manuka Oval on Friday night. Picture Getty Images

The runs may have dried up in recent times, but Josh Hazlewood has backed Glenn Maxwell to return to form in explosive fashion in when Australia plays England at Manuka Oval on Friday night.

Local News

