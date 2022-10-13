The runs may have dried up in recent times, but Josh Hazlewood has backed Glenn Maxwell to return to form in explosive fashion in when Australia plays England at Manuka Oval on Friday night.
The star batter has failed to reach double figures in his past six Twenty20 matches. Provided a chance to build an innings in Wednesday's clash with England, Maxwell was dismissed for just eight.
The form slump has emerged as a major concern ahead of this month's Twenty20 World Cup given Maxwell's ability to break a game open.
With Steve Smith sitting on the bench, questions have started to swirl over Maxwell's place in the team's best XI for the tournament.
Hazlewood, however, backed the star all-rounder to deliver in the big moments and he's confident a match-winning innings is just around the corner.
"I've played a lot with Glenn lately and in all three aspects of the game he's outstanding," Hazlewood said. "He's that close to winning a game for us off his own bat or with the ball and in the field, so he's a key part of our team and adds that balance.
"You don't want him going away from his natural instincts. He's a player who reacts to what's coming and plays his game. That's the one thing you want from Glenn all the time.
"Having that depth of batters adds to that, he can just go out and play his game. Whether it's in the first six overs or outside that against spin, where he's pretty destructive, I think just a free mindset and playing his game are key."
After tinkering with their team and batting order throughout the past couple of months, Australia appeared to select their top-line XI for Wednesday's clash at Manuka Oval.
What followed was an eight-run loss to an England side that has rocketed into World Cup contention.
Smith is among the group on the outside looking in but that hasn't stopped him doing everything he can to support his teammates.
"When it first happens, you can probably sense it," Hazlewood said of the experience of getting dropped. "As a player, you sense those [moments] coming and what could happen down the track.
"Steve's been fantastic with the group. He's still working hard and putting pressure on the batters, the top seven walk out and see Steve Smith on the bench. It puts you in a pretty good position on where you're at as a team, the depth you have, seeing a guy like him out."
While they have lost two-straight to England, the Australian players remain confident with how the side is tracking ahead of the World Cup.
The title defence begins against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22 and will also feature matches against the likes of Afghanistan and England.
The English have proved a T20 bogey team of late but Hazlewood is not concerned about what that means for the World Cup.
"Once you get to a World Cup, every game is so significant," he said. "We're quite comfortable with where we're at and producing a big game on the night.
"England have got the wood over us in the last few series.
"They're a quality outfit and pretty close to the benchmark with India so it's a good challenge to have leading into the World Cup playing three games against England."
