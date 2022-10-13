Mark Webber hopes he's inspired the next generation of Australian racing car drivers and shown them it's possible to make it on the world stage.
The former Formula One star was one of nine inductees into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in Brisbane on Thursday night.
Webber was inducted alongside golfing royalty Karrie Webb, NRL great Brad Fittler, two-time world champion netballer Catherine Cox and AFL star Chris Judd.
One of the leading figures in the formation of the Commonwealth Paraplegic Games, George Bedbrook, was also inducted, along with Olympic softballer Tanya Harding, ten-pin-bowler Cara Honeychurch - a Commonwealth Games triple gold medallist - and Adrian Hurley, who helped establish the AIS basketball program.
Webber broke a 28-year drought in F1 for Australian drivers when he won the German Grand Prix in 2009.
It was Aussie's first win at the pinnacle of world motorsport since Alan Jones triumphed in the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in Las Vegas in 1981.
The Queanbeyan product went on to win nine Grands Prix during his career, finishing third in the driver's championship three times during his stint with Red Bull.
He then went on to win the World Endurance Championship with Porsche in 2015, finishing second at the famous Le Mans 24-hour race.
Webber then retired after the 2016 world endurance campaign, where he finished fourth overall.
He's now an F1 pundit and manages Australia's next F1 hope Oscar Piastri, who recently signed with McLaren - controversially taking fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo's spot in the team.
Webber hoped he'd helped shown what was possible for Australian drivers, having climbed all the way from the Canberra Go-Kart Club as teenager to the top of the F1 podium.
That's what he hoped his legacy would be.
"For Australian drivers making their way to know that it can be done," Webber said.
"It won't be easy, but backing up your talent with true grit, passion and an appetite to learn will take you a long way.
"Hopefully that's something I've already helped paved the way for.
"Also, that you can be successful without compromising on your sportsmanship, morals and values."
Webber was honoured to have joined the ranks of some of Australia's greatest ever sporting stars.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Donald Bradman, Cathy Freeman, Ian Thorpe, Jack Brabham and Lauren Jackson have all been inducted into the hall of fame in the past.
Australian America's Cup hero John Bertrand was the one who notified Webber of the award while he was in Europe with his wife Ann, catching the now 46-year-old off-guard when he called him to let him know.
The Queanbeyanite was in Monaco and unable to attend the induction ceremony in Brisbane.
"I'm honoured to be a Sport Australia Hall of Fame member," Webber said.
"I'm in absolutely fantastic company amongst some of Australia's true sporting greats."
SPORT AUSTRALIA HALL OF FAME
Inductees: Sir George Bedbrook OBE, Catherine Cox AM, Brad Fittler, Tanya Harding, Cara Honeychurch, Dr Adrian Hurley OAM, Chris Judd, Karrie Webb AO, Mark Webber AO.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.