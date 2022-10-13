They've been dancing around it for a while now, hinting and suggesting that maybe the stage three tax cuts were about to be dumped. Or at the very least significantly changed.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers floated the idea earlier this month when he talked about "difficult decisions" coming up in the budget and being "serious about rebuilding our budget buffers".
After repeatedly using very careful wording - effectively saying the controversial cuts were still policy ... at this time - as the government keeps testing the waters to a possible change, Chalmer's directly answered a question on it.
Asked whether the budget would flag any changes to stage three tax cuts, the Treasurer replied: "No."
So that settles it. At least until after the budget when it can all start again given the cuts, which largely go to high-income earners, are legislated for introduction in 2024. Don't expect this debate to end any time soon.
And if you were having some trouble making payments online today, there was a bit of an issue at the Reserve Bank.
A "temporary industry-wide bank payment transfer outage" in a system known as Osko, meant banks couldn't transfer money between each other.
"The issue has now been contained. Impacted external services are now operational however there has been some delay to overnight processing of payments," the central bank said on Twitter.
Big banks including ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac copped the fund transfer outage.
Meanwhile, Paul Keating is back in the news and as acerbic as ever. The former PM delivered his last spray during a discussion last night on Australia becoming a republic.
He blasted Australians for having "no pride" and a "miserable view of themselves" over the lack of momentum for ditching the monarchy.
Mr Keating said he'd been approached by the republican movement to help reinvigorate its campaign following the death of the Queen but wasn't interested in advocating for the cause.
"If Australians have so little pride in themselves, so little pride that they are happy to be represented by the monarch of Great Britain, why would somebody like me want to shift their miserable view of themselves," he said.
La Nina continues to make life actually miserable for many of us, and is now causing havoc in the southeast of the nation.
Heavy rain and damaging winds are developing across southeast Australia with flood warnings in place in Victoria, Tasmania and NSW.
In Victoria, the State Emergency Service received 770 calls for assistance overnight and about 9000 homes were without power overnight.
Victorians have been told to avoid unnecessary travel for 24 hours. Twelve watch and act warnings are in place across the north, northeast and central areas and advice-level warnings are in place for almost all of the state.
Stay safe everyone.
