Abby Solway dreams of one day covering the WNBL and WNBA as a journalist.
A journalism student in Canberra, the 19-year-old is determined to spend much of her working life reporting on the sport she's so passionate about.
It's a goal, however, that can wait.
For now, Solway is fully focused on her WNBL dream as a player.
Signed for a second season as a development player with the Canberra Capitals, the teenager has her sights set on breaking through for a debut this summer.
"I've watched the Caps as a young kid growing up and idolised them," Solway said. "To be part of the team is a huge dream come true. To take the next step and debut in the WNBL would be huge.
"It would be awesome to then cover the WNBL as a journalist. The WNBL hasn't really had the attention it deserves so there is an opportunity there but I'm hoping basketball will keep me busy for the next five to ten years and I can kick into it after that."
The signing of Solway and Chloe Tugliach as development players completes the Capitals roster for the upcoming WNBL season.
It's one new coach Kristen Veal is confident can challenge for a title come the business end of the summer.
With the experience of Alex Bunton and Britt Smart and the youthful exuberance of Jade Melbourne and Gemma Potter, Veal is confident the squad can push for a playoffs berth in her first year in charge.
For Solway, it's another opportunity to learn from the best in the business.
"It's so exciting to be a youngster in that group," she said. "I have to be a sponge and soak as much up as I can. They're senior players but also really good teammates. They're supportive and they talk us young ones through, it's great having them as role models.
"Then having players like Jade, she almost made the World Cup this year, it's great to train and play against her."
Solway and Tugliach have spent the winter playing together for the Canberra Nationals in the NBL1 competition.
It's a league that has emerged as a breeding ground for WNBL stars and Tugliach credited the work of Nationals coach Nat Hurst for helping the duo develop their games.
"It's so cliche to say I get to play with my best mates but we've just come off such a cool season in the NBL1 East," Tugliach said. "Getting to keep playing at a high level in this environment is really special.
"I did need a little bit of a push. Hats off to Nat Hurst our coach, she really inspired me and built confidence in me."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
