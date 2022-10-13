The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Murrumbateman Field Days are back Saturday October 22

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated October 13 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World champion whip cracker Nathan "Whippy" Griggs will be performing both days. Picture supplied

The Murrumbateman Field Days are back this weekend, after not going ahead in 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.