The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Divergent opinions on drivers who kill

By The Canberra Times
Updated October 13 2022 - 7:40pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury. Picture by Keegan Carroll.

Tuesday's failed no-confidence motion against the Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury in the Legislative Assembly has highlighted the divergence of opinion between those who believe in punitive justice and supporters of redemption and rehabilitation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.