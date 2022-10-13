Divergent opinions on drivers who kill

Tuesday's failed no-confidence motion against the Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury in the Legislative Assembly has highlighted the divergence of opinion between those who believe in punitive justice and supporters of redemption and rehabilitation.
The motion was moved by the Canberra Liberals following Mr Rattenbury's refusal to accede to calls for an independent review of the sentencing and bail systems within the territory in the wake of revelations a record number of so-called lenient sentences had been successfully appealed by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
It is a matter of record that almost six out of 10 of all such appeals have led to harsher penalties.
While the proposed review would cover all sentencing and bail issues, attention has recently been focused on what many see as inadequate outcomes in cases where dangerous, negligent and culpable driving has led to either death or serious injury.
Advocates for tougher penalties, including Tom McLuckie, whose 20-year-old son Matthew was killed in a crash in May, were present in the gallery during Tuesday's no-confidence debate. Others who had also lost children and loved ones were also in attendance.
Earlier this week a 16-year-old boy was remanded in custody after being charged with culpable driving causing death following a crash in which two girls, aged 14 and 15, were killed on Sunday. The L-plater had been on bail at the time.
The two deaths took the ACT road toll to 14 for the year, already up on 2021's 11 fatalities.
And, while not included in the ACT figures, a 38-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on the Barton Highway on the outskirts of Murrumbateman on Thursday morning.
All of these tragedies highlight the fact our roads, some of which have been seriously impacted by recent rain events, are a dangerous environment at the best of times, and that all drivers have a duty of care to themselves, their passengers and other road users.
While it is not unsurprising, given recent events, for many in the community to support harsher penalties for those whose actions on the roads cause death or serious injury, the ACT government is right to be wary of proposals for US-style mandatory sentencing.
Draconian penalties are, according to the Justice Reform Initiative, not the best way to prevent dangerous driving.
The group, which includes former Supreme Court Justices, high ranking police, and assembly members, disputes suggestions there has been a pattern of lenient sentencing for driving offences in the ACT.
In a submission to the Legislative Assembly's justice and community safety standing committee inquiry into dangerous driving the JRI said mandatory sentencing could lead to more crime, not less.
"It is important to create laws and sentencing options that allow the judiciary to examine each case in detail and make appropriate sentences that suit the individual and all the circumstances of each specific case."
The application of this principle would, prima facie, appear to be a strong argument in favour of the independent review of sentencing decisions the ACT government is so determined to avoid.
Such a review would provide valuable insights into the way in which sentencing decisions have been made in the past and whether or not they have been effective.
Given the need for the judiciary to strike an acceptable balance between justice, rehabilitation and community expectations when handing down sentences, this is definitely a case of "the more information we have the better".
