In its enthusiasm to accelerate away from the last vestiges of COVID-19 restrictions, the ACT government must ensure our most vulnerable are not in its blind spot.
This is Australia's first weekend without mandatory isolation in more than two years. But also gone is the safety net - isolation payments - enabling the sick to stay at home.
Rather than the "great equaliser" hoped by some, the pandemic instead only entrenched inequalities based on race, gender and wages.
Now, people in precarious financial situations are facing a familiar, harsh reality.
If you are living to pay-to-pay, being forced to work while carrying COVID-19 is now a real danger. So, too, is contracting it from a colleague facing the same dilemma, before passing it on to your loved ones.
The long-term effects of repeated infections are not yet fully understood, though they appear alarming - heart disease, diabetes, fatigue and even dementia.
A real-time trial using our most vulnerable is no way to clarify the danger.
But now payments have disappeared, what will keep a casual without sick leave from working while positive?
What happens when a person who has used their sick leave tests positive?
The federal and territory governments must be clear on their plan. There must be answers to these questions.
There is no doubt Friday's development was inevitable at some stage.
And both the previous Coalition and current Labor governments have correctly argued support payments cannot go on indefinitely.
But COVID is not the flu and can't be treated the same way.
So whether or not ending isolation is premature, or driven by politics, remains an active question.
But the decision to remove the financial safety net, however justifiable, is only going to deepen inequality without proper care being taken.
And the very real possibility of another strain emerging in the northern hemisphere's winter makes communication all the more vital.
Australians broadly, and Canberrans specifically, eagerly rolled up their arms when the vaccine first became available.
READ MORE:
But the booster program remains, as Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson told The Canberra Times this week, "bogged in 10 feet of sand".
Vaccines are essentially the only tool in the arsenal with tracing all but obsolete, and isolation now over.
All of us want the pandemic to be over. But in our rush to recover our lost freedoms, we must make sure we take our most vulnerable along with us on the journey.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.