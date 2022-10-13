Rays of fishing hope despite weather doom and gloom

It is shaping as another spring where the weather, rather than the fishing, will grab most of the headlines.
The elements are certainly having a marked impact on almost all forms of angling in the local region, but it's not all doom and gloom.
Swollen rivers and streams have forced trout anglers to focus their efforts on the big mountain lakes - and few are complaining about the results.
At Lake Eucumbene, large numbers of brown trout are hugging the shoreline, feeding in water barely deep enough to cover their backs.
They spook easily but will take a fly or small lure if you are able to get within casting range.
There are plenty of browns and rainbows out a little deeper for those soaking baits or spinning the shoreline.
More gigantic ex-brood stock Atlantic salmon have been reported at Jindabyne. These fish are about 5kg and are hanging around the Creel Bay, Waste Point and Hatchery Bay areas.
On the coast, fresh water has pushed many species towards the estuary mouths.
The flathead bite is slowly gathering pace as water temperatures hit the 18-degree mark. Focus your efforts across the bottom of the tide around the lower reaches of your favourite system - you should get a hit or two.
Soft plastics, soft vibes and fresh bait are all good options.
There are lots of chopper tailor around the river mouths, too, including at Moruya.
Offshore, there was a brief run of yellowfin tuna to 50kg near Montague Island recently, but they disappeared as quickly as they arrived.
In the meantime, pan-sized snapper are taking jigs and baits around the island and the adjacent reefs. Kingfish have so far been a no-show.
