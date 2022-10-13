The Canberra Times
Rays of fishing hope despite weather doom and gloom

By Ben Caddaye
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:39am
The trout lakes are filling fast and fishing superbly.

It is shaping as another spring where the weather, rather than the fishing, will grab most of the headlines.

Local News

