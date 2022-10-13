The Canberra Times
Police ask for help to find missing Sutton man

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:41am
Salvatore Pelle, who also goes by Sam, was last seen about 9am on Monday. Pictures supplied

Police want the public's help to find a Sutton man who went missing earlier this week.

