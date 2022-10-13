Police ask for help to find missing Sutton man

Police want the public's help to find a Sutton man who went missing earlier this week.
Salvatore Pelle, who also goes by Sam, was last seen about 9am on Monday.
"When he failed to arrive at work, officers attached to Monaro Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him," NSW police said in a statement.
"Sam may have travelled to the Yass/Young area, and is believed to be driving a 2020 black Nissan Navara with NSW registration plates EKD-57Z."
Police asked anyone who could help find Mr Pelle to contact Queanbeyan Police on (02) 6298 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
