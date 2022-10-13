The Canberra Times
Pay rise bump for aviation, tourism, hospitality workers

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
October 13 2022 - 11:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

As inflation continues to spiral, more than 400,000 low-paid workers will receive a long-awaited pay bump from Friday, with July's minimum wage rise flowing through to awards in some key industries such as hospitality and tourism.

