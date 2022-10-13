As inflation continues to spiral, more than 400,000 low-paid workers will receive a long-awaited pay bump from Friday, with July's minimum wage rise flowing through to awards in some key industries such as hospitality and tourism.
The Fair Work Commission's July 1 decision increased the national minimum wage by 5.2 per cent and the award minimum wage by 4.6 per cent, or $40 per week for full-time workers, but there was a delay to October 1 for industries heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic: aviation, tourism and hospitality.
The pay rise for 10 aviation, tourism and hospitality sector awards started from October 1 but should be seen in pay packets from Friday, as these awards are typically sent to workers by the 15th of each month.
The Albanese government argued in favour of a pay rise to combat cost-of-living increases, but inflation is pushing prices even higher. Prices have gone up 6.1 per cent in the past 12 months, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
"My government is focused on tackling the spiralling cost of living that is making life tough for too many Australians," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
"We must get wages rising again and make health care, child care and housing more affordable, while we work to grow the economy.
"This government will deliver a future where no one is held back and no one is left behind."
Workers under 111 other awards received their pay rise in July.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
