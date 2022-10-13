The Canberra Times
Joseph Ayoub has bail revoked after ACT Supreme Court jury finds him guilty of brothel rape

By Blake Foden
October 13 2022 - 6:30pm
Joseph Ayoub outside court during his trial. Picture by Karleen Minney

A violent recidivist is back behind bars after a jury convicted him of raping a sex worker at a Canberra brothel.

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

