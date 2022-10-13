The Canberra Times
Prime Minister's XI to make pink-ball November 23 comeback at Manuka Oval

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 13 2022 - 8:40pm, first published 6:00pm
Jono Dean is looking to create new memories as a coach of the Prime Minister's XI team. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to meet with Cricket Australia selector George Bailey in the coming weeks to pick a team for the return of the PM's XI match.

