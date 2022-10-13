Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to meet with Cricket Australia selector George Bailey in the coming weeks to pick a team for the return of the PM's XI match.
As first revealed by The Canberra Times, the contest will be held under lights as a four-day pink-ball game at Manuka Oval.
The PM's XI will take on a West Indies side using the match as a tune up for their two-Test series against Australia later this summer. It will commence on Wednesday November 23 and run until Saturday November 26.
Albanese's team will be coached by Andre Borovec with ACT Meteors coach Jono Dean his assistant.
"It's a great game, it's been around a long time before we had the hiatus the last couple of years with COVID," Dean said.
"For me having a strong connection to the PM's XI as a player and now to have an opportunity to play a role as a coach is awesome.
"It's really exciting it's now a four-day match and pink ball under lights adds another element to the game."
Dean has plenty of fond memories of the PM's XI fixture, the 2013 edition launching his name up in lights.
Playing alongside his childhood hero Ricky Ponting, Dean opened the batting and he made the most of the opportunity.
The batter reached 50 off just 35 balls to help his side defeat the West Indies in an innings that set the tone for the second act of his career.
Dean views the opportunity to rub shoulders with international cricketers as central to the PM's XI experience and he's confident another Canberra talent will make the most of their shot in this year's match.
"At the time it was such a blur," he said. "I'm 28, I think my career's done then all of a sudden I'm playing with Ricky Ponting and opening the batting for the PM's XI. I was fortunate enough to get a few in the slot and didn't miss many after that.
"I remember Ricky getting us together and telling us it was a fantastic opportunity to represent this great team. It was a bit of a blur but a bit of a catalyst for my career.
"This year is the same, it's an opportunity for anyone around the country to play against a full-strength West Indies team that's fit and firing."
The announcement comes as Australia prepare to play England in a second Twenty20 at Manuka Oval on Friday night. With ACT fans eager for more cricket, Dean declared the time is right for men's Test matches to return to Canberra.
"We've seen Manuka Oval is capable of hosting international games of cricket," Dean said. "We will put on a good show in the PM's XI contest.
"All we can do at Cricket ACT is take the opportunities we get to put on a good show and put cricket on the map here in Canberra.
"We're focusing on this match and building hype around it. It's an important fixture and we'll see what comes out of it."
