A strong crossbench means the time is right for political advertising reform

By Richard Mulgan
October 16 2022 - 6:00pm
Fake David Pocock corflutes on Yamba Drive, Canberra. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Taxpayer-funded advertising spruiking the merits of government policies has become a malignant sore in our democratic system. In each electoral cycle, the government of the day launches a barrage of glossy advertising campaigns aimed at soliciting our vote with our own money. The advertisements are an affront to principles of democratic fairness and an insult to our intelligence. How can they be stopped?

