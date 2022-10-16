The Grattan Institute rightly argues for a genuinely independent panel prepared to block non-compliant campaigns. The former ICC, by contrast, was treated by Finance as a purely advisory body. Without an effective power of veto, the panel will have no power to stop the abuse. Most of the recent politicised campaigns should never have been allowed to proceed beyond the concept stage. Indeed, any campaign designed to 'inform' the public on a matter of general policy, say changes to energy or infrastructure policy, is surely aimed at increasing a government's popularity. Why else would ministers allocate tens of thousands of dollars for the purpose? Even without the blatant trappings of party colours and slogans and even with the most objective language of which media professionals are capable, the very fact of publicly announcing and justifying a policy will be aimed at impressing the voters. Any truly independent panel would quickly have decided that most of the offending policy advertisements were incapable of complying with the principle that advertising should not 'promote the government, or the party in government, or their policies.'