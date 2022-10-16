Taxpayer-funded advertising spruiking the merits of government policies has become a malignant sore in our democratic system. In each electoral cycle, the government of the day launches a barrage of glossy advertising campaigns aimed at soliciting our vote with our own money. The advertisements are an affront to principles of democratic fairness and an insult to our intelligence. How can they be stopped?
Given that both Labor and the Coalition have a vested interest in continuing the practice the chances of genuine reform may not seem bright. However, with an unusually strong crossbench fired up about issues of government integrity and with a new government at least paying lip-service to their concerns, the present parliament offers a better than usual prospect of real reform. Banning government-funded political advertising is an attractive niche issue which crossbenchers could use as a bargaining lever in return for support of other government legislation.
In this context, the recent Grattan Institute report (New politics: Depoliticising taxpayer-funded advertising) is particularly welcome. The report is the third in Grattan's New politics series on pressing issues of government integrity (the first two were on government appointments to public bodies and pork-barrelling). It displays the same excellent qualities of intellectual rigour, stylistic clarity and careful research. Analysing advertising campaigns by state and territory governments as well as the federal government the report reveals how deeply embedded the practice of political advertising has become in Australian political culture. Every jurisdiction has rules and/or procedures banning advertising for party political purposes and so pays lip-service to the notion that governments should not try to solicit votes using taxpayers' funds. But every jurisdiction finds way of circumventing the rules, adding hypocrisy to the original vice of corrupt spending.
READ MORE:
The Grattan Institute uses a broad, but reasonable, definition of what counts as politicised advertising: campaign materials that include political statements, party slogans or overtly party colour schemes; skewing the timing of the campaign to run in the lead-up to an election; a key purpose of a campaign being to spruik the government's policies or performance. On these criteria it finds that federal governments spent around $630 million on politicised advertising in the last thirteen years, with peaks in the period before each election. Spending was equally divided between Labor and the Coalition with each side having been responsible for five of the ten most expensive politicised campaigns over the period.
Drawing attention to the problem is welcome, though hardly new. Auditors-general at both federal and state levels have been complaining for years about the abuse of advertising funds for political purposes but without success. Governments continue on regardless, aided and abetted by the public servants in Finance and other relevant departments who are responsible for administering the rules.
The Grattan Institute's recommendations fall into two categories: tightening the criteria, and strengthening enforcement. To be justifiable, campaigns should have a legitimate purpose to encourage specific actions or drive behavioural change; they should be instructive and proportionate and should be timed to run when most effective; they should not promote the government or their policies. These principles are straightforward and, apart from the sensible suggestion over timing, are very similar to those supposedly upheld by the current commonwealth guidelines.
The key lies in how the principles are enforced. Until recently, the commonwealth has relied on an independent communications committee to monitor compliance. But the ICC was notoriously ineffective, only vetting campaigns during the development stage before all the emotive language and music had been included and then only certifying that campaigns were 'capable of complying' with the guidelines. The new Labor government has suspended the current ICC and has yet to indicate any replacement.
The Grattan Institute rightly argues for a genuinely independent panel prepared to block non-compliant campaigns. The former ICC, by contrast, was treated by Finance as a purely advisory body. Without an effective power of veto, the panel will have no power to stop the abuse. Most of the recent politicised campaigns should never have been allowed to proceed beyond the concept stage. Indeed, any campaign designed to 'inform' the public on a matter of general policy, say changes to energy or infrastructure policy, is surely aimed at increasing a government's popularity. Why else would ministers allocate tens of thousands of dollars for the purpose? Even without the blatant trappings of party colours and slogans and even with the most objective language of which media professionals are capable, the very fact of publicly announcing and justifying a policy will be aimed at impressing the voters. Any truly independent panel would quickly have decided that most of the offending policy advertisements were incapable of complying with the principle that advertising should not 'promote the government, or the party in government, or their policies.'
Unlike large corporations, from which this style of soft-sell advertising is copied, elected governments have plenty of opportunities to spruik their policies in parliament and through a compliant media. They are also able to pay for advertisements from their own funds. They do not need to sponge off us.
The next election is not that far away. In all probability the Treasury communications experts will soon be working on an "information" campaign to sell the modification of the promised tax cuts in exchange for a string of benefits gratefully accepted by smiling citizens. Can they be stopped?
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.