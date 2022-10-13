After a week away from the witness stand, Brittany Higgins is due back in court to continue being cross-examined by counsel for the man accused of raping her.
The former Liberal Party staffer spent more than two days testifying last week in the ACT Supreme Court jury trial of Bruce Lehrmann, who denies any sexual activity with her on March 23, 2019.
Lehrmann, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in sexual intercourse without consent, is accused of raping Ms Higgins at Parliament House in the ministerial office of their boss at the time, Senator Linda Reynolds, after "a drunken night out".
Ms Higgins had initially been expected to resume her evidence on Monday morning, but jurors returned from the weekend to be informed she was temporarily "unavailable".
There have since been 22 other witnesses called to give evidence in her absence, but their testimony cannot be published until the conclusion of Ms Higgins' cross-examination.
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum has indicated jurors can expect an "early mark" on Friday because the completion of Ms Higgins' evidence is unlikely to take the whole day.
Ms Higgins' evidence left off with Lehrmann's barrister, Steven Whybrow, questioning her about her relationship with Senator Reynolds and whether she had feared, during a work trip to Perth not longer after the alleged rape, that she was going to lose her job,
"Absolutely," was the reply from Ms Higgins, who agreed with the suggestion she had felt disliked and "ostracised" by Senator Reynolds before moving to another Liberal Party job.
Ms Higgins had earlier admitted deleting material, which included pictures of Senator Reynolds, from her phone before giving it, in 2021, to police investigating the alleged rape.
However, she strongly denied attempting to hide any relevant evidence from investigators.
Ms Higgins told the court she had been motivated to remove some things, like pictures of Senator Reynolds, from the device in order to "scrub all the horrible parts of my life out of ... my day-to-day existence".
"I never wanted to see Linda Reynolds' face again," she said.
Quizzed about a deleted text message that had been sent to a former boyfriend, Ben Dillaway, Ms Higgins maintained that she had "no intent" to hide anything from police.
Initial cross-examination of Ms Higgins has also revealed inconsistencies in the length of time she claimed to have kept under her bed the dress she wore on the morning in question, her whereabouts at a time she had said she was having a panic attack in a bathroom, and when plans for her father to be in Canberra after the alleged rape were hatched.
Another topic canvassed late on Ms Higgins' last day on the witness stand was a $325,000 offer she received to write a book about her experiences in Parliament House, and her admission that she had outlined chapters before making a formal police complaint.
The jury has heard the case against Lehrmann will be close to complete once Ms Higgins has finished cross-examination, with prosecutor Shane Drumgold SC expecting he will have called all of the evidence he will rely upon by "the early part of next week".
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
