A Sydney man has been extradited a second time after failing to appear in ACT court over allegedly assaulting a woman in her 60s at EPIC in February.
35-year-old Cameron Robert McKay was arrested at his Kings Langley home on Wednesday night after a ACT magistrate issued a second warrant for his arrest for not appearing in court when required to on October 7.
McKay previously failed to appear in court in June and July, and was extradited from Sydney in July to face charges of trespassing, failing to comply with an order under the Crimes Act and recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.
The 35-year-old allegedly assaulted a woman in her 60s, who was working inside EPIC during anti-vaccination protests.
The woman sustained fractures to both her wrists requiring surgery, after a man allegedly assaulted her while causing a disturbance.
On Wednesday night NSW Police officers again arrested McKay and he appeared in the Blacktown Local Court where ACT Policing detectives successfully applied for his extradition.
McKay was returned to the ACT on Thursday and he is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
