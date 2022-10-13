The Canberra Times
Sydney man Cameron McKay extradited again over EPIC assault

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated October 13 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 10:00pm
35-year-old Cameron Robert McKay, who allegedly assaulted a woman during protests at EPIC. Picture by Toby Vue

A Sydney man has been extradited a second time after failing to appear in ACT court over allegedly assaulting a woman in her 60s at EPIC in February.

