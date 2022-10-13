A driver accused of driving towards police and speeding excessively before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a power pole is set to face court for nearly half a dozen charges.
ACT Policing in a Friday statement said about 11.05pm on Thursday, officers on patrol in Flynn saw a white Holden ute without registration plates parked with the engine running.
Police stopped and tried to speak to the driver, a 28-year-old man, who then allegedly drove away at speed, turning left onto Kingsford Smith Drive.
Police followed the ute onto Verbrugghen Street and Copland Drive, Melba, as well as Fuhrman Street, Spence.
During this time, the Holden driver drove towards police, who deployed a tyre deflation device.
"The Holden then continued onto Owen Dixon Drive, travelling south at high speed on the wrong side of the road, before the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a power pole," police alleged.
The driver, of Franklin, was then arrested at the scene.
He has been charged with furious driving, fail to stop for police, drive unregistered vehicle, drive while disqualified, and drive uninsured motor vehicle.
Police said that to date, Operation TORIC has made more than 90 arrests and laid more than 200 charges.
