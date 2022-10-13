The Canberra Times
Man to face ACT Magistrates Court after crashing into a power pole in Evatt, Canberra

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 13 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 10:00pm
The aftermath of the power pole crash in Evatt. Picture ACT Policing

A driver accused of driving towards police and speeding excessively before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a power pole is set to face court for nearly half a dozen charges.

